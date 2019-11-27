Over 120 Top Hospitality Leaders Awarded in Hozpitality Group's 5th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards at DUKES the Palm, a Royal Hideaway hotel

DUBAI, U.A.E, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The full house event was attended by over 430 top hospitality leaders in Middle East. The glamorous evening included a reception, a great meal and excellent entertainment, in addition to the actual awards ceremony. The show was presented by Laura Buckwell.

"The poolside venue at DUKES the Palm, a Royal Hideaway hotel was dressed up at its best and left everyone amazed. The hotel team had put in a lot of hard work and did a great job," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality group. "Dukes will also host the next year's awards on 26th Nov 2020 at the same venue," he added.

Chris Newman, Chief Operating Officer, Emaar Hospitality Group won the Hotelier of the Year Award while Riad Abi Haider, GM, Address Boulevard and Address Dubai Mall walked away with 'General Manager of the Year' title.

Among the other prominent winners were:-

Entrepreneur of the Year:- Suneel Bhambhani, MD, Fusion Food & Entertainment Dubai

Executive Chef of the Year:- Yoann Grillet, Director of Food & Beverage and Culinary, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

CSR Champion of the Year:- Eddie Ignatius, Corporate Director of Quality & Business Excellence, TIME Hotels

Hotel of the Year (5 Star):- FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai

Hotel of the Year (Best Weekend Getaway):- Hatta Damani Lodges Resort

Best New Luxury Hotel of the Year:- Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai

Best Hospitality Employer of the Year :- Emaar Hospitality Group

Inspirational GM of the Year:- Iftikhar Hamdani, Cluster GM, Ramada Hotels Ajman

Dynamic HR Leader:- Nawaz Mahmood, Sr. Director HR, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai

Hotel Team of the year:- Ghaya Grand Hotel, Dubai

The list of all the award winners can be seen at http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/award-winners/winners-2019

"We received an amazing response to online voting for the 5th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2019 with over 175,000 votes for various categories. The Awards were presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

"We are happy to have the consistent support from our sponsors from the beginning, the Awards are powered by Delta Food Industries and Danube Hospitality Solutions and the category sponsors are TCL (Technical Chemical Laboratories) and AMTC Food Service Equipment while the other partners are:- ICCA Dubai, ZEE TV Middle East, Radio BIG FM 106.2, RAK Porcelain, Restofair RAK, The Visiting Tailor, Absolute Frame, Wassup Dubai and Fusia Events," added Raj Bhatt.

Hozpitality Group also announced the 3rd edition of exclusive awards for Chefs in MEA 'Chef Excellence Awards' on 2nd June, 2020 to be held at Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf in Dubai. "We are again partnering with Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA and are looking for a great event together," said Raj Bhatt.

"Our mission is to bring Hospitality Industry closer. The new Hozpitality platform offers a place to connect with people interested in Hospitality industry. This empowers people to learn from each other and to better understand the world and the industry," added Raj.

The organizer, Hozpitality Group would like to wish best of luck with the entries.

