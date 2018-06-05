Over 130 Iconic Buildings And Landmarks In The U.S. And Canada To Be Illuminated In Support Of Stand Up To Cancer's Sixth Live Telecast

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 130 iconic buildings and landmarks across the United States and Canada will be illuminated in a show of support for the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) "roadblock" telecast airing in both the U.S. and Canada on Friday, Sept. 7 (8:00–9:00 PM ET/PT, 7:00–8:00 PM CT). All will light up in a combination of SU2C's signature colors: orange, red, yellow, gray or white.

The New York Stock Exchange; Wrigley Building in Chicago; Niagara Falls; Peace Bridge connecting Buffalo and Fort Erie, Ontario; Helmsley Building in New York City; Capital Wheel outside Washington, D.C.; One Liberty Place, Cira Tower and FMC Tower in Philadelphia; and more are among the major U.S. buildings and landmarks lighting up in support of Stand Up To Cancer, which is commemorating 10 years of raising awareness and funds for groundbreaking cancer research that is saving lives now.

In Canada, the 3D TORONTO sign; Calgary Tower and Reconciliation Bridge in Calgary; High Level Bridge in Edmonton; Sails of Light and BC Place Stadium in Vancouver; and the London Convention Center in London, Ontario will join Niagara Falls and Peace Bridge in lighting up for Stand Up To Cancer.

"We are honored to have our ten years of impact recognized by so many iconic landmarks across the U.S. and Canada," said Sung Poblete, president and CEO of Stand Up To Cancer. "Illuminating buildings in SU2C's signature colors across both countries brilliantly symbolizes our emphasis on collaboration and teamwork in SU2C's life-saving research."

Bradley Cooper, Academy Award®-nominated actor, will return as co-executive producer of the telecast along with the renowned live-event producing team Done + Dusted, working again with the Stand Up To Cancer production team, after a successful partnership for the 2016 show. Other stars joining the telecast include Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, Matthew McConaughey, Trevor Noah, Dak Prescott, Keith Urban, and Reese Witherspoon.

The telecast will broadcast live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. As in years past, ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, along with American Heroes Channel, AT&T AUDIENCE Network, Bloomberg TV, Bravo, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, E!, EPIX, Escape, ESPNEWS, FM, Freeform, FS2, FXM, FYI, Galavision, Great American Country, HBO, HBO Latino, ION Television, Jewish Life TV, Laff, Logo, MTV2, Nat Geo WILD, REELZ, SHOWTIME, Smithsonian Channel, STARZ, STARZ ENCORE, STARZ ENCORE ESPAÑOL, TNT, Univision Puerto Rico, and WGN America are donating one hour of simultaneous commercial-free primetime for the telecast, with additional networks to be announced. Following the live broadcast, the telecast will be available to stream via ComedyCentral.com and the Comedy Central app, as well as its VOD partners. Aspire TV will air the Stand Up To Cancer telecast on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 8:00 AM-9:00 AM ET/PT / 10:00 AM CT. The entire telecast will also stream live on SU2C's Facebook page and PeopleTV, as well as stream live and on-demand on Hulu and SU2C's YouTube page.

For the third time, Stand Up To Cancer Canada will simultaneously broadcast a Canada-inclusive telecast across four major English-language Canadian broadcasters: CBC, Citytv, CTV, and Global, as well as Canadian services AMI, A.Side, BBC Earth, CHCH, CHEK, Cottage Life, Fight Network, Game TV, HIFI, Hollywood Suite, Love Nature, Makeful, NTV, OUTtv, Smithsonian Channel Canada, T+E, and YES TV. In addition, the show will stream live on the CBC TV App, cbc.ca/watch, CBS All Access, CTV GO and CTV.ca, Global GO and GlobalTV.com, and will be available on-demand on TELUS Optik TV in Canada.

Buildings and landmarks to be illuminated in honor of Stand Up To Cancer include:

United States



Alabama



- Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, will light up red on Sept. 7



- The Crescent Building, Birmingham, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Hoover City Hall, Hoover, will light up orange on Sept. 7



Arizona



- Chandler City Hall, Chandler, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Tucson City Hall, Tucson, will light up orange on Sept. 7



Arkansas



- Big Dam Bridge, Little Rock, will light up red from Sept. 4-7



- Union Plaza Building, Little Rock, will light up red from Sept. 5-7



California



- 140 New Montgomery, San Francisco, will light up on Sept. 7



- Capitol Records Building, Los Angeles, will light up red, orange and yellow from Sept. 4-7



- City of Hope Hospital, Duarte, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Clock Tower Building, Santa Monica, will light up red and orange from Sept. 3-7



- Grace Cathedral, San Francisco, will light up red, orange and yellow from Sept. 3-7



- The Pacific Wheel at Pacific Park, Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- Pylons at Los Angeles Airport, Los Angeles, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



Connecticut



- Chase Building, Waterbury, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Stilts Building, Hartford, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Waterbury City Hall, Waterbury, will light up red on Sept. 7



Delaware



- Delaware Governor's Mansion, Dover, will light up red on Sept. 7



Florida



- Amway Center, Orlando, will light up orange on Sept. 7



- Astrogenesis II, Orlando, will light up orange on Sept. 7



- CityPlace, West Palm Beach, will light up orange Sept. 1-30



- Global Convergence, Orlando, will light up orange on Sept. 7



- ICON Orlando, Orlando, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- Lake Eola Fountain, Orlando, will light up orange on Sept. 7



- Miami Tower, Miami, will light up orange on Sept. 7



- Orlando Sign, Orlando will light up orange on Sept. 7



- Take Flight, Orlando, will light up orange on Sept. 7



- Theater of Lebanon, Orlando, will light up orange on Sept. 7



- Tower of Light, Orlando, will light up orange on Sept. 7



- Union, Orlando, will light up orange on Sept. 7



Hawaii



- Aloha Tower, Honolulu, will light up red, yellow and orange from Sept. 4-7



Idaho



- Eighth & Main, Boise, will light up red, orange, and yellow on Sept. 7



- US Bank Building, Boise, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



Illinois



- Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier, Chicago, will light up orange on Sept. 7



- Crain Communications Building, Chicago, will light up in red, orange and yellow from Sept. 4-7



- Wrigley Building, Chicago, will light up red, orange and yellow from Sept. 6-7



Indiana



- Indiana Power and Light Building, Indianapolis, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge, Fort Wayne, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



Kansas



- Lied Center of Kansas, Lawrence, will light up orange on Sept. 7



- Flint Hills Discovery Center, Manhattan, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



Maine



- Portland City Hall, Portland, will light up red on Sept. 7



Maryland



- Baltimore City Hall Dome, Baltimore, will light up red from Sept. 7-8



Massachusetts



- Boston City Hall, Boston, will light up red and on Sept. 7



- Cambridge City Hall, Cambridge, will light up yellow on Sept. 7



- Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge, Worcester, will light up red on Sept. 5



- Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge, Boston, will light up red on Sept. 7



Minnesota



- I-35W St. Anthony Falls Bridge, Minneapolis, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- The Lowry Avenue Bridge, Minneapolis, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



Missouri



- James S. McDonnell Planetarium, St. Louis, will light up red on Sept. 7



Nebraska



- WoodmenLife Center, Omaha, will light up orange on Sept. 7



Nevada



- High Roller Observation Wheel, Las Vegas, will light up on Sept. 7



New York



- 1515 Broadway, New York, will light up orange on Sept. 7



- Barclay Damon Tower, Syracuse, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, Buffalo, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Electric Tower, Buffalo, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Helmsley Building, New York, will light up from Sept. 4-7



- Mid-Hudson Bridge, Poughkeepsie, will light up red and orange on Sept. 6



- New York Stock Exchange, New York, will light up orange on Sept. 7



- Rochester City Hall, Rochester, will light up red from Sept. 4-7



- Rundell Library, Rochester, will light on Sept. 6



- Tonawanda City Hall, Tonawanda, will light up red on Sept. 7



North Carolina



- Romare Bearden Park, Charlotte, will light up in red on Sept. 7



Ohio



- City Hall of Cleveland, Cleveland, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Rock & Roll hall of Fame, Cleveland, will light up red and yellow on Sept. 7



- Terminal Tower, Cleveland, will light up red on Sept. 7



Oklahoma



- 320 South Boston Building, Tulsa, Oklahoma will light up red from Sept. 4-7



- Crystal Bridge Tropical Conservatory, Oklahoma City, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Skydance Bridge, Oklahoma City, will light up red and orange on Sept. 7



Oregon



- Union Street Railroad Bridge, Salem, will light up red from Sept. 4-7



Pennsylvania



- Allentown City Hall, Allentown, will light up red from Sept. 4-7



- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, will light up red, orange and yellow Sept. 7



- Cira Tower, Philadelphia, will light up on Sept. 7



- FMC Tower, Philadelphia, will light up on Sept. 7



- Highmark at Fifth Avenue Place, Pittsburgh, will light up on Sept. 7



- One Liberty Place, Philadelphia, will light up on Sept. 7



- The Benjamin Franklin Bridge, Philadelphia, will light up on Sept. 7



Rhode Island



- Pawtucket River Bridge, Pawtucket, will light up orange from Sept. 5-9



South Dakota



- Main Street Square, Rapid City, will light up red on Sept. 5



Texas



- Bank of America Plaza, Dallas, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- Downtown El Paso Railroad Arches, El Paso, will light up on Sept. 7



- Frost Bank Tower, San Antonio, will light up white on Sept. 7



- Houston City Hall, Houston, will light up red, orange and yellow from Sept. 4-7



- Missouri Bridge, El Paso, will light up on Sept. 7



- Omni Dallas Hotel, Dallas, will light up with the Stand Up To Cancer logo on Sept. 7



- Prospect Bridge, El Paso, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- Renaissance Tower, Dallas, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



Tennessee



- The Block, Chattanooga, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- City Hall in Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro, will light up red from Sept. 4-7



- The Island in Pigeon Forge, Pigeon Forge, will light up on Sept. 7



- The Parthenon, Nashville, will light up red on Sept. 7



- State Capitol Cupola, Nashville, will light up red from Sept. 7-10



Vermont



- Bennington Battle Monument, Bennington, will light up white on Sept. 7



Virginia



- Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, Virginia Beach, will light up red from Sept. 4-7



- Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond, will light up red on Sept. 7



West Virginia



- The West Virginia Building, Huntington, will light up red on Sept. 7



Wisconsin



- Milwaukee County Historical Society, Milwaukee, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes), Milwaukee, will light up red from Sept. 7-9



- Overture Arts Center for the Arts, Madison, will light up red on Sept. 4, yellow on Sept. 5, orange on Sept. 6, and on Sept. 7 it will be red, yellow and orange



- Pfister Hotel, Milwaukee, will light up red on Sept. 7



Washington



- Seattle Great Wheel, Seattle, will light up red on Sept. 7



Washington D.C.



- The Capital Wheel will light up red on Sept. 7

Canada



Alberta



- Calgary Tower, Calgary, will light up red, yellow and orange on Sept. 7



- Olympic Plaza, Calgary, will light up red on Sept. 7



- High Level Bridge, Edmonton, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- Reconciliation Bridge, Calgary, will light up orange on Sept. 7



- Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Calgary, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Telus Spark, Calgary, will light up orange on Sept. 7



British Columbia



- BC Place, Vancouver, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 5



- City Hall in Maple Ridge, Maple Ridge, will light up red on Sept. 7



- City Hall of North Vancouver, North Vancouver, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Civic Plaza, Surrey, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- Fitzsimmons Bridge, Whistler, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Port Coquitlam City Hall, Port Coquitlam, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Sails of Light, Vancouver, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, will light up orange on Sept. 7



Manitoba



- Forks Market Canopy, Winnipeg, will light up red on Sept. 4



Nova Scotia



- Halifax City Hall, Halifax, will light up red, yellow and orange from Sept. 4-7



Ontario



- 195 Dufferin building, London, will light up red on Sept. 7



- 3D TORONTO Sign, Toronto, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- Brant Street Pier, Burlington, will light up red on Sept. 7



- Canada's National Arts Centre, Le Centre national des arts du Canada, Ottawa, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- City Hall of London, London, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- CN Tower, Toronto, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- London Convention Center, London, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- London Life Building, London, will light up red, orange and yellow on Sept. 7



- Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls, will light up red and orange on Sept. 7



- Peace Bridge will light up red and yellow on Sept. 7



- Port Credit Lighthouse, Mississauga, will light up red on Sept. 6



- Skylon Tower, Niagara Falls, will light up orange on Sept. 7



- Toronto City Hall, Toronto, will light up red and orange on Sept. 7



Prince Edward Island



- Charlottetown City Hall, Charlottetown, will light up red on Sept. 7







The 2018 show is especially significant for SU2C, as it commemorates ten years of raising awareness and funds for innovative cancer research that is helping save lives now.

To date, more than $480 million has been pledged in support of SU2C's innovative cancer research programs. The organization has brought together more than 1,500 of the best scientists from over 180 leading institutions with an emphasis on collaborative, multidisciplinary teams that deliver new therapies and treatments to cancer patients. Scientists work together on Stand Up To Cancer's 24 signature "Dream Teams," among a total of 79 team science grants and awards, whose research is aimed at ending cancer's reign as a leading cause of death worldwide. SU2C-funded researchers have planned, launched or completed more than 180 clinical trials involving over 12,000 patients.

The results have been exceptional. In just 10 years, SU2C research has contributed to FDA approval of five new cancer therapies, including treatments for breast, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers and difficult-to-treat leukemias. Additional trial results have been submitted or are nearing completion for breast, colon, ovarian and prostate cancers and for metastatic melanoma. Stand Up To Cancer has provided substantial funding for the study of immunotherapy in the fight against cancer, and has advanced development of technologies using blood tests to identify cancers early, imaging to understand tumor progression, and precision medicine via new laboratory tools.

SU2C's wide-ranging scientific portfolio is overseen by a blue-ribbon scientific advisory committee chaired by Nobel Prize winner Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Most grants are administered by SU2C's Scientific Partner, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the world's first and largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research.

Other members of the SU2C Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) include Vice Chairs Raymond N. DuBois, M.D., Ph.D., dean, College of Medicine, and professor, Departments of Biochemistry and Medicine, Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston; Lee J. Helman, M.D., professor, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, and director, Cancer Research Program, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles; Arnold J. Levine, Ph.D., professor emeritus of systems biology at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey; and William G. Nelson, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center in Baltimore. The SU2C Canada Scientific Advisory Committee is co-chaired by Alan Bernstein O.C., O.Ont., Ph.D., FRSC president and chief executive officer of the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR) and Dr. Sharp. Projects are administered by AACR International-Canada and Stand Up To Cancer Canada.

As SU2C's founding donor, Major League Baseball has continued to annually provide both financial support and countless opportunities to build the Stand Up To Cancer movement by encouraging fans worldwide to get involved, most notably through its two largest global events – the MLB All-Star Game and the World Series. In addition to MLB, SU2C's "Luminary" donors include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, and Mastercard. "Visionary" donors include CVS Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and the Sidney Kimmel Foundation.

Additional major donors and collaborators include American Airlines, Merck, Rally Health, Inc., St. Baldrick's Foundation, and Van Andel Research Institute. Other key supporters and collaborators include American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Farrah Fawcett Foundation, Laura Ziskin Family Trust, LUNGevity Foundation, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, and international collaborator Cancer Research UK.

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) are actively collaborating with SU2C Canada. CCS is also a collaborator in the inaugural Stand Up To Cancer Canada – Canadian Cancer Society Breast Cancer Dream Team, along with the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR). Collaborators in the inaugural Stand Up To Cancer Canada Cancer Stem Cell Dream Team include CIHR, Cancer Stem Cell Consortium, Genome Canada, and OICR. AstraZeneca Canada and MasterCard are the first corporate supporters of SU2C Canada.

About Stand Up To Cancer



STAND UP TO CANCER (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. A division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), SU2C was established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders who utilize these communities' resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of April 2018, more than 1,500 scientists representing more than 180 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

Under the direction of our Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Nobel laureate Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., staff at SU2C and our Scientific Partner, the American Association for Cancer Research, SU2C implements rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and ensure collaboration across research programs.

Current members of the SU2C Council of Founders and Advisors (CFA) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Sung Poblete, Ph.D., R.N., serves as SU2C's president and CEO.

For more information on Stand Up To Cancer, visit www.StandUpToCancer.org.

About the Entertainment Industry Foundation



Founded in 1942, the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) is a multifaceted organization that occupies a unique place in the world of philanthropy. By mobilizing and leveraging the powerful voice and creative talents of the entertainment industry, as well as cultivating the support of organizations (public and private) and philanthropists committed to social responsibility, EIF builds awareness and raises funds, developing and enhancing programs on the local, national and global level that facilitate positive social change. For more information, visit www.eifoundation.org.

About the American Association for Cancer Research



Founded in 1907, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the world's first and largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research and its mission to prevent and cure cancer. AACR membership includes more than 40,000 laboratory, translational, and clinical researchers; population scientists; other health care professionals; and patient advocates residing in 120 countries. The AACR marshals the full spectrum of expertise of the cancer community to accelerate progress in the prevention, biology, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer by annually convening more than 30 conferences and educational workshops, the largest of which is the AACR Annual Meeting with more than 22,600 attendees. In addition, the AACR publishes eight prestigious, peer-reviewed scientific journals and a magazine for cancer survivors, patients, and their caregivers. The AACR funds meritorious research directly as well as in cooperation with numerous cancer organizations. As the Scientific Partner of Stand Up To Cancer, the AACR provides expert peer review, grants administration, and scientific oversight of team science and individual investigator grants in cancer research that have the potential for near-term patient benefit. The AACR actively communicates with legislators and other policymakers about the value of cancer research and related biomedical science in saving lives from cancer. For more information about the AACR, visit www.AACR.org.

http://www.StandUpToCancer.org | facebook.com/SU2C | Instagram: @SU2C | Twitter: @SU2C

