Over $15 Million in Equipment Sold this Week on AuctionTime.com

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers and sellers all over the world participated in AuctionTime.com's weekly online-only auctions on Wednesday, selling over 1,700 assets for over $15 million in gross auction proceeds. This week's AuctionTime auctions accepted bids from over 5,300 bidders in 49 U.S. states and 26 countries worldwide. AuctionTime.com holds weekly timed auctions for farm equipment, construction equipment, trucks, and trailers every week. New auction listings are added constantly, and bidding is free. Farmers, contractors, fleet owners, or anyone with equipment can sell it on AuctionTime.com through consignments. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

Highlights from Wednesday's Auctions:



2008 Krone BIG X 1000 Forage Harvester



Final Bid: $40,000 (USD)



Seller: Pfeifer's Machinery Sales



View Auction Result

2010 Case IH 9120 Combine



Final Bid: $86,000 (USD)



Seller: Pfeifer's Machinery Sales



View Auction Result

1990 John Deere 9500 Combine



Final Bid: $10,900



Seller: Pfeifer's Machinery Sales



View Auction Result

1991 Case IH 7120 Tractor



Final Bid: $34,500 (USD)



Seller: Juranek Auctions



View Auction Result

Kinze 640 Grain Cart



Final Bid: $7,600 (USD)



Seller: Juranek Auctions



View Auction Result

2013 Versatile 310 Tractor



Final Bid: $76,400 (USD)



Seller: DLL Finance



View Auction Result

2015 John Deere R4045 Sprayer



Final Bid: $180,200 (USD)



Seller: Brad Fry Enterprises



View Auction Result

2012 Deere 624K Wheel Loader



Final Bid: $102,000 (USD)



Seller: Brad Fry Enterprises



View Auction Result

2014 John Deere 7980 Harvester



Final Bid: $99,600 (USD)



Seller: Brad Fry Enterprises



View Auction Result

Antique Tractor Package



Number of Tractors: 11



Package Proceeds: $28,500 (USD)



Seller: Mark Arends Auctioneering



View Auction Results



Highlights:



International 706D Tractor ($6,500 USD)



International 806 Tractor ($6,400 USD)



International Super MD Tractor ($3,900 USD)

SOURCE AuctionTime.com