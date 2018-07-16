Over $15 Million in Equipment Sold this Week on AuctionTime.com
LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers and sellers all over the world participated in AuctionTime.com's weekly online-only auctions on Wednesday, selling over 1,700 assets for over $15 million in gross auction proceeds. This week's AuctionTime auctions accepted bids from over 5,300 bidders in 49 U.S. states and 26 countries worldwide. AuctionTime.com holds weekly timed auctions for farm equipment, construction equipment, trucks, and trailers every week. New auction listings are added constantly, and bidding is free. Farmers, contractors, fleet owners, or anyone with equipment can sell it on AuctionTime.com through consignments. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.
Highlights from Wednesday's Auctions:
2008 Krone BIG X 1000 Forage Harvester
Final Bid: $40,000 (USD)
Seller: Pfeifer's Machinery Sales
2010 Case IH 9120 Combine
Final Bid: $86,000 (USD)
Seller: Pfeifer's Machinery Sales
1990 John Deere 9500 Combine
Final Bid: $10,900
Seller: Pfeifer's Machinery Sales
1991 Case IH 7120 Tractor
Final Bid: $34,500 (USD)
Seller: Juranek Auctions
Kinze 640 Grain Cart
Final Bid: $7,600 (USD)
Seller: Juranek Auctions
2013 Versatile 310 Tractor
Final Bid: $76,400 (USD)
Seller: DLL Finance
2015 John Deere R4045 Sprayer
Final Bid: $180,200 (USD)
Seller: Brad Fry Enterprises
2012 Deere 624K Wheel Loader
Final Bid: $102,000 (USD)
Seller: Brad Fry Enterprises
2014 John Deere 7980 Harvester
Final Bid: $99,600 (USD)
Seller: Brad Fry Enterprises
Antique Tractor Package
Number of Tractors: 11
Package Proceeds: $28,500 (USD)
Seller: Mark Arends Auctioneering
Highlights:
International 706D Tractor ($6,500 USD)
International 806 Tractor ($6,400 USD)
International Super MD Tractor ($3,900 USD)
