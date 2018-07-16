Over $15 Million in Equipment Sold this Week on AuctionTime.com

News provided by

AuctionTime.com

16:27 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers and sellers all over the world participated in AuctionTime.com's weekly online-only auctions on Wednesday, selling over 1,700 assets for over $15 million in gross auction proceeds. This week's AuctionTime auctions accepted bids from over 5,300 bidders in 49 U.S. states and 26 countries worldwide. AuctionTime.com holds weekly timed auctions for farm equipment, construction equipment, trucks, and trailers every week. New auction listings are added constantly, and bidding is free. Farmers, contractors, fleet owners, or anyone with equipment can sell it on AuctionTime.com through consignments. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

Highlights from Wednesday's Auctions:

2008 Krone BIG X 1000 Forage Harvester

Final Bid: $40,000 (USD)

Seller: Pfeifer's Machinery Sales 

View Auction Result

2010 Case IH 9120 Combine

Final Bid: $86,000 (USD)

Seller: Pfeifer's Machinery Sales 

View Auction Result

1990 John Deere 9500 Combine

Final Bid: $10,900

Seller: Pfeifer's Machinery Sales 

View Auction Result

1991 Case IH 7120 Tractor

Final Bid: $34,500 (USD)

Seller: Juranek Auctions 

View Auction Result

Kinze 640 Grain Cart

Final Bid: $7,600 (USD)

Seller: Juranek Auctions 

View Auction Result

2013 Versatile 310 Tractor

Final Bid: $76,400 (USD)

Seller: DLL Finance

View Auction Result

2015 John Deere R4045 Sprayer

Final Bid: $180,200 (USD)

Seller: Brad Fry Enterprises 

View Auction Result

2012 Deere 624K Wheel Loader

Final Bid: $102,000 (USD)

Seller: Brad Fry Enterprises 

View Auction Result

2014 John Deere 7980 Harvester

Final Bid: $99,600 (USD)

Seller: Brad Fry Enterprises 

View Auction Result

Antique Tractor Package

Number of Tractors: 11

Package Proceeds: $28,500 (USD)

Seller: Mark Arends Auctioneering 

View Auction Results

Highlights:

International 706D Tractor ($6,500 USD) 

International 806 Tractor ($6,400 USD)

International Super MD Tractor ($3,900 USD)

SOURCE AuctionTime.com

Also from this source

Jul 16, 2018, 18:11 ET AuctionTime.com & Auction Flex to Host Auctioneer Forum July...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Over $15 Million in Equipment Sold this Week on AuctionTime.com

News provided by

AuctionTime.com

16:27 ET