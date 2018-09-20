Over 15 stores and restaurants hiring at AHA! Job Fair

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Large retailers and restaurants like Macy's and Red Lobster are gearing up to hire new team members at the AHA! Job Fair on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Candidates register to attend by texting "jobfair" to 57682. Employers learn more and sign up for a table at www.ahacareerfair.com.

The job fair will be from 2PM to 6PM in the Coral Square Center Court in front of Macy's. Coral Square is located at 9469 W Atlantic Blvd, Coral Springs, FL 33071 and is owned by the Simon Property Group. Coral Square opened its doors on October 3rd, 1984 in Coral Springs. It is fitting to mark the 24th year of being open to the public with the many job opportunities available as they go into their 25th year.

Employers expected to attend include:

Macy's

Pandora

Aldo Shoes

American Eagle

Francesca's

JC Penny

Payless Shoes

Yankee Candle

Red Lobster

Build A Bear

Vans

Total Scents

Broward County Chamber of Commerce

Charolette Russe

Cold Stone Creamery

"I am passionate about working with front-line employees and believe every person should start their career in a customer service or sales position," said Andrea Hoffer, President and Founder of AHA! Business Consulting. Andrea started her career working for three years as a Sales Associate at Brookstone in Albany, NY. "I was a shy freshman in college and learned so much about interacting with people and what I was capable of achieving from this experience. I will always be grateful to Brookstone for this opportunity."

About AHA! Business Consulting

AHA! Business Consulting is a front-line recruiting and onboarding firm. Through our AHA! Impressions programs we deliver high quality front-line employee candidates that immediately enhance your brand and reduce your employee turnover costs. For more information, please visit www.ahabusinessconsulting.com.

SOURCE AHA! Business Consulting

Related Links

http://www.ahabusinessconsulting.com

