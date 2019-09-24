Over $16.1 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com This Week
Sep 24, 2019, 14:24 ET
OCALA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $16.1 million (gross auction proceeds) of equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of more than 404,000 bidders per day participated in the current week's auctions, bidding on nearly 170,000 lots.
September 16th-22nd HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $16,187,692 (USD)
Gross Merchandise Volume: $28,471,755 (USD)
Lots Sold: 169,456
Online Only Auctions: 506
Webcast Auctions: 81
Average Bidders Per Day: 404,324
Average Bids Per Day: 649,272
What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on Great Britain and U.S. stamps, pocket knives, antique toys, furniture, home décor, and other memorabilia and collectable auction goods.
Premium Stamps & Banknotes Auction
Seller: Oakwood Auctions
Date: September 28, 2019
Lots: 482
View Auction Items
Case XX Knives Collector Auction
Seller: Colbert Auctions & Realty
Date: September 28, 2019
Lots: 386
View Auction Items
Vintage Toys, Furniture, & Home Decor Auction
Seller: Johnson Auction Service
Date: September 26, 2019
Lots: 320
View Auction Items
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.
Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
Contact Auction Flex
(352) 414-1947
sales@auctionflex.com
SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex
Share this article