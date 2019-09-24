Over $16.1 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com This Week

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $16.1 million (gross auction proceeds) of equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of more than 404,000 bidders per day participated in the current week's auctions, bidding on nearly 170,000 lots.

September 16th-22nd HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $16,187,692 (USD)

Gross Merchandise Volume: $28,471,755 (USD)

Lots Sold: 169,456

Online Only Auctions: 506

Webcast Auctions: 81

Average Bidders Per Day: 404,324

Average Bids Per Day: 649,272

What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on Great Britain and U.S. stamps, pocket knives, antique toys, furniture, home décor, and other memorabilia and collectable auction goods.

Premium Stamps & Banknotes Auction

Seller: Oakwood Auctions

Date: September 28, 2019

Lots: 482

View Auction Items

Case XX Knives Collector Auction

Seller: Colbert Auctions & Realty

Date: September 28, 2019

Lots: 386

View Auction Items

Vintage Toys, Furniture, & Home Decor Auction

Seller: Johnson Auction Service

Date: September 26, 2019

Lots: 320

View Auction Items

