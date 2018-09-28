Over 170,000 Votes Received for the Upcoming 4th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards Organized by Hozpitality Group

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, October 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Online voting ends on 31st Oct for the Most Awaited Popular Choice Awards for Hospitality Leaders in Dubai will be held at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City on 28th Nov 2018

After receiving over 170,000 votes received, the online voting for this year's much awaited Popular Choice Awards ends on 31st Oct 2018. The 4th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards will be held on 28th Nov at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City where top hospitality professionals in Middle East & Africa will be awarded.

Gold and Silver winners for each category will be announced at the award ceremony. We would like to congratulate the finalists on their success so far and the final result will be based on results of the online voting, said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group in Dubai.

The Awards are powered by Delta Food Industries and Danube Group while the category Sponsors are Barakat Foods, Zarya Wellness & ICCA Dubai. Among other partners are:- ZEE TV Middle East, ZEE Cinema, &TV, TTG MENA, RAK Porcelain, Restofair RAK, Absolute Frame, Wassup Dubai and Fusia Events. Radio partner is Suno 1024.

The 4th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2018 will be presented to recognise top industry organisations and individuals which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & Africa's growing hospitality industry.

Hozpitality Group also re-launched their Social media networking and Media announcements website www.hozpitalityplus.com for everyone interested in the Hospitality Industry and Hospitality professionals with other people who share similar personal or career interests, activities, backgrounds or real-life connections.

Hozpitality Plus allows users to share ideas, discussions, blogs, reviews, digital photos and videos, posts, and to inform others about online or real-world activities and events with people in their network.

Our mission is to bring Hospitality Industry closer. The Hozpitality Plus platform offers a place to connect with people interested in Hospitality industry. This empowers people to learn from each other and to better understand the world and the industry, added Raj.

The organizer, Hozpitality Group would like to wish you the best of luck with your entries.

About Hozpitality Group:

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry.

