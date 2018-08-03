Over $172 Million in PA Lottery Scratch-Offs Prizes Claimed in July

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Offs winners claimed $172,733,641 in prizes during July, including two $3 million and three $1 million top prizes.

The $3 million winning tickets were sold by Port Royal Pit Stop/Uni-Mart, 800 Market St., Port Royal, Juniata Co. ($3 Million Mega Multiplier); and Wawa, 111 Morton Ave., Folsom, Delaware Co. ($3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club).

The $1 million winning tickets were sold by Turkey Hill, 2 Denver Road, Denver, Lancaster Co. (Million Dollar Winner); Convenient Food Mart, 610 S. Main St., Pittston, Luzerne Co. ($1,000,000 Power Payday), and Turkey Hill, 4 S. Centre Ave., Leesport, Berks Co. (My First Million).

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during July included:

Five $300,000 prizes;

prizes; One $250,000 prize; and

prize; and Fifteen $100,000 prizes.

Monthly winner lists posted in the Winners section of palottery.com include winners of $1,000 or more, although many prizes below that amount were won.

Scratch-Offs currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, prizes remaining and specific chances of winning found at palottery.com. Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

The overall chances of winning any prize, printed on the back of each ticket, are stated across all tickets produced in a game and not by consecutive tickets sold per pack. Random distribution ensures the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed $29 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Do not give lottery games to children. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Play online at pailottery.com. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

