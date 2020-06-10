Over 20,000 Home Healthcare Visits Completed Using On-Demand Scheduling and Staffing Solution Axxess CARE

DALLAS, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading technology innovator for healthcare at home Axxess has quickly reached a significant milestone in its commitment to address staffing challenges and empower agencies to provide timely care.

More than 20,000 visits have been completed by clinicians accepting visits from organizations using Axxess CARE, the scheduling and staffing solution which is available as part of Axxess' home health software. The innovative solution has seen exponential growth since its release in 2017. The 20,000 completed visits milestone was achieved in only six months after the 10,000-visit mark was achieved during the previous two years. The platform is expected to see similar growth as it continues to gain attention.

"This is an exciting milestone because it reinforces that Axxess CARE is providing a valuable solution for staffing challenges throughout the industry," said John Olajide, Founder and CEO of Axxess. "Through Axxess CARE, home health organizations can schedule their own staff, and when needed, extend their staffing capacity and grow their business through access to qualified clinicians to meet patient needs. At the same time, clinicians enjoy a more convenient way to work."

Axxess has been systematically introducing Axxess CARE to new markets to fine-tune the platform and processes before introducing it to the entire industry. Axxess CARE initially launched in Texas, but now home health organizations in 16 states can connect with nurses and physical therapists to complete visits.

Axxess CARE is seamlessly integrated with Axxess Home Health, a secure, HIPAA-compliant software platform, allowing organizations to conveniently post visits for qualified professionals. After downloading the Axxess CARE mobile app through the Apple App Store or Google Play, clinicians can apply for visits after background checks and license verifications have been completed. Organizations have the flexibility to review and select the most appropriate clinician for each posted visit.

Through the sophisticated Axxess CARE platform, clinician profiles, competencies, expertise, availability and ratings can be viewed by organizations at any time, and organizations are able to communicate with interested clinicians, post visits and coordinate care in real time. Axxess CARE's advanced electronic visit verification feature helps organizations know when visits are complete so they can review documentation, easily process payments and rate performance.

"We have heard from many providers who love the convenience of knowing they can access additional qualified clinicians whenever they are needed." Olajide said. "We have also received encouraging words from clinicians who are part of the AxxessCARE network because they can apply for visits that are convenient to their location and schedule, and at rates that work for them," Olajide added.

The Axxess CARE app enables clinicians to complete all visit documentation right in the patient's home allowing them to complete work faster. They can also easily track past, current and projected earnings.

Axxess CARE is available to Axxess clients who use Axxess Home Health software.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 7,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

