Over $20.6M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Gold & Silver Coins, Farm Implements & More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions
Nov 26, 2019, 14:12 ET
OCALA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold over $20.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In total, HiBid hosted 614 auctions from November 18th through the 24th. Throughout the entire week, an average of approximately 384,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on nearly 187,000 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 604,000 bids per day.
November 18th-24th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $20,641,193 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $29,483,642 (USD)
Lots sold: 186,970
Online-only auctions: 534
Webcast auctions: 80
Average bidders per day: 384,000
Average bids per day: 604,000
Upcoming Featured Auctions
What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including gold and silver currency, restaurant equipment, agricultural equipment, and farm implements.
Gold Silver Currency Numismatic Online Auction
Seller: Asset Marketing Pros
Date: December 3rd, 2019
Lots: 299
View Auction Items
Thanksgiving Evening Restaurant Equipment & More
Seller: East Texas Recycle Asylum
Date: November 28th, 2019
Lots: 125
View Auction Items
Pre-Christmas Commercial & Farm Equipment Auction
Seller: SPR Auctions (DBA Cold Creek Auction)
Date: November 18th-December 10th, 2019
Lots: 25 lots
View Auction Items
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.
Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
Contact Auction Flex
(352) 414-1947
sales@auctionflex.com
SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex
Share this article