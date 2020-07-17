Over 20 UX agencies collaborate to release free global research planning tool

CHICAGO, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For organizations that launch products in multiple countries, it is recommended that they test these products with local users. However, those who manage the logistics of global research can find the task daunting - especially if multiple countries are included in the test plan. While it may be easy to search for any local holidays or events, it's often not clear what the impact is on research. ReSight Global organized a world-wide effort to make the process of identifying available test days easier for these project managers. With 36 countries represented (and growing), the team utilized their vast network to collect observed holidays and events that might impact research.

"The worst-case scenario is when a project sponsor travels to the test location to observe research sessions, only to have a poor participant show rate," said Gavin Lew, Managing Partner of Bold Insight, UX and HF agency based in Chicago (USA). "One of the ways to avoid this is to identify days or weeks that don't conflict with local holidays, school calendars, religious celebrations, or any observed day that may impact participant availability."

With this global research calendar, researchers can select up to three countries at a time to quickly identify a possible research timeline. UX researchers from 22 UX firms have reviewed events and holidays from 36 countries to also give advice to fellow researchers on the potential impact of the observed day.

"What's great about this tool is that it takes into account days that might look like holidays, but don't impact testing," says Heather Rakauskas, Partner at Bold Insight. "For example, in the US, Presidents day appears as a holiday, however, we know from years of experience that this day does not impact participant show rate so it's OK to schedule sessions. On the other hand, while Memorial Day is only observed on a Monday, we typically experience high no show rates the Friday before and Tuesday after due to holiday travel."

The Global Research Calendar is a free tool for any UX researcher to have in their toolbox. It is not meant as a substitute for communicating with local research partners, rather it provides a starting point to quickly identify schedule possibilities. Visit resight.global to use the tool.

SOURCE ReSight Global