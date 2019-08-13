Over $22.2 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com This Week

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $22.2 million (gross auction proceeds) of equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of more than 353,000 bidders per day participated in the current week's auctions, bidding on a total of 155,285 lots.

August 5th-11th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $14,519,873 (USD)

Gross Merchandise Volume: $22,244,871 (USD)

Lots Sold: 155,285

Online Only Auctions: 456

Webcast Auctions: 60

Average bidders per day: 353,112

Average bids per day: 557,365

These are some of our Featured Auctions for the week:

Antique Tractor Auction

Seller: Boyd's Auctions

Date: August 24, 2019

Lots: 205

View Auction Items

Louisiana Cajun Fried Chicken Restaurant Equipment Auction

Seller: East Texas Recycle Asylum

Date: August 15, 2019

Lots: 320

View Auction Items

International Wholesale Jewelry Auction

Seller: Affordable Creations

Date: August 19, 2019

Lots: 409

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

