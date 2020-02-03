Over 240 Senior Aluminium Executives to Gather in London in April at the CRU World Aluminium Conference

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRU World Aluminium Conference will take place in London from 20-21 April 2020. Now in its 25th year, the conference regularly attracts more than 240 influential, senior executives from 40 countries around the world to discuss the key issues facing the industry and provide participants with excellent networking opportunities.

CRU World Aluminium 2020 (PRNewsfoto/CRU)

The conference has a proven track-record for providing concise insight on supply, demand, price, premiums, sustainability and costs. In addition to hearing from leading industry thought-leaders, attendees get independent and expert updates on the outlook for the markets from CRU's own analysts.

"CRU estimates that electric vehicles will represent 25% of the automotive market by 2030, however, the impact this will have on aluminium demand is still not certain. CRU will present the opportunities and challenges offered by EVs, discussing competition from steel, as well as the battle between extrusions, rolled and cast aluminium and primary vs secondary," says James Wren, an aluminium analyst from CRU Group

This year's conference will include a keynote session on sustainability and technical innovation, discussion about the Chinese aluminium sector, perspectives on the global aluminium market, driving sustainability in the downstream aluminium market, how trade will be affected with the US elections, recycled aluminium, and panel discussions about raw materials and price and market outlook.

These discussions will take place with industry leaders such as Emilio Braghi, President of Novelis Europe, Lord Barker, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of EN+ Group, Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco, Rob van Gils, CEO & Managing Partner of Hammerer Aluminium Industries, Alan Price, Partner at Wiley Rein, Patrice L'Huillier, President & CEO of Alouette, Murat Bayram, Director & Head of European Non-Ferrous of EMR European Metal Recycling, Ron Knapp, Adviser at the Office of the Chairman at China Hongqiao Group Limited.

We are delighted to have Alba, Ma'aden, Rusal, Outotec, London Metal Exchange, The Agency and Innoval Technology as key sponsors.

