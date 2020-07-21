Over $28.2M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Rare Coins, Artwork, Trucks, Tractors and More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions

LINCOLN, Neb., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com auctions generated more than $28.2 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions, having already surpassed $1 billion in overall gross merchandise volume during the first half of 2020.

From July 13th through the 19th, bidders placed an average of approximately 1.22 million bids per day across 919 auctions. Throughout the week, roughly 742,000 bidders per day took part in HiBid auctions, placing bids on nearly 330,000 lots.

July 13th-19th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $28,225,011 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $41,525,660 (USD)

Lots sold: 329,918

Online-only auctions: 846

Webcast auctions: 73

Average bidders per day: 742,000

Average bids per day: 1.22 million

Current and Upcoming Auctions

What follows is a sampling of Featured and Hot Auctions currently listed on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including trucks, farm equipment, rare coins, fine jewelry, artwork, construction equipment, and much more.

Rare Coin Estate Auction

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

Dates: July 14th-25th, 2020

Lots: 510

Fine Jewelry, Artwork, Knives, Coins & Antiques Auction

Seller: Aiken Vintage Auctions

Dates: July 15th-21st, 2020

Lots: 116

Construction Equipment Auction

Seller: Alamo Auctioneers

Dates: July 1st-25th, 2020

Lots: 25

Tractors, Trucks, Combines & Trailers Auction

Seller: Lippard Auctioneers, Inc.

Dates: August 7th, 2020

Lots: 66

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

