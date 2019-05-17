Over 3,000 Chicagoans Show Up For National Pizza Party Day At Maggie Daley Park Celebrating 60th Anniversary Of Aurelio's Pizza

CHICAGO, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three of the most well known Chicago-born pizza families, Aurelio's Pizza, Home Run Inn Pizza, and Lou Malnati's came together to give back to the community and celebrate National Pizza Party Day on Friday, May 17.

Joe Aurelio celebrated Aurelio's Pizza's 60th anniversary on National Pizza Party Day by inviting two other Chicago native pizza restaurateurs and fellow friends in the industry. Aurelio's Pizza, Home Run Inn, and Lou Malnati's gave away 60 minutes of free pizza to guests that come out to Maggie Daley Park. Over 3,000 slices were given away to the pizza fans.

Aurelio's Pizza served their thin crust tavern cut slices, Lou Malnati's served their deep dish slices, and Home Run Inn served their thin crust slices. The pizza was free for guests, but the three Chicago pizza restaurateurs asked that guests make a donation to Advocate Children's Hospital.

"We brought together the traditionally south side Aurelio's Pizza, north side Lou Malnati's, and then Home Run Inn that started right in the middle off of 31st street. There's no bigger debate in Chicago than deep dish versus thin crust pizza, but one thing we can all agree on is that Chicago has the best pizza," said Joe Aurelio, President of Aurelio's Pizza.

About Aurelio's Pizza

Aurelio's is Chicagoland's first and the nation's fifth established pizza chain. With a history as rich and entrenched in the community as the pizza it's famous for, the original Aurelio's Pizzeria opened on Ridge Road in Homewood, IL by Joseph A. Aurelio, Jr. at the age of 26. With its legendary "old oven" dating back to 1959 in its Homewood location, Aurelio's was a pioneer in the concept of the Family Pizzeria in the United States and helped to launch pizza into the American lexicon. Since that time, Aurelio's has become one of Chicagoland's claims to fame. And, transplanted Chicagoans all over the map have helped to bring their favorite pizzeria franchise to over 40 locations across six states, growing a strong fan base for the taste of Aurelio's.

SOURCE Aurelio’s Pizza