Over 3,000 units of HFNC delivered to Poland and Peru, Micomme Medical helps the world fight against COVID-19 pandemic

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Micomme has associated with Polish and Peruvian partners to accomplish the government centralized purchase of 1,600 and 1,500 units of HFNC respectively. Both purchases are strategic material reserves of the local governments. The global pandemic is still ongoing, and the safety of people's lives is the primary goal pursued by governments. The projects also reflect the foresight and determination of the local governments. Both purchases were delivered in June 2021.

As the leading non-invasive respiratory therapy company in China, Micomme Medical launched their first transnasal High-Flow Nasal Cannula Oxygen Therapy Device (hereinafter referred to as HFNC) OH-70C in 2017. At the beginning of the pandemic outbreak, Micomme Medical responded quickly during the traditional Chinese Spring Festival. All employees returned to work from holiday, the production line was fully activated, and more than 5,000 units of HFNC were sent to Wuhan immediately. In 2020, Micomme achieved more than 10,000 HFNC installations worldwide (China not included), and helped countries around the world fight against COVID-19 with a production capacity of 500 units per day.

The transnasal High-Flow Nasal Cannula Oxygen Therapy Device is the machine recommended by WHO and related international guidelines for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. It aims to quickly increase the patient's oxygen saturation (SpO2) and improve the symptoms of hypoxia in patients by providing a high-flow air-oxygen mixed gas to patients with a constant temperature, humidity and a constant oxygen concentration. As one of the first HFNC manufacture in China, Micomme has won the market's recognition with its excellent product quality and brilliant product performance. In the battle against COVID-19, Micomme fulfills the commitment as the leading company.

