Over 300 Restaurants Switched to Tripleseat in 2019

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, today announces that over 300 restaurants have made the switch this year to its sales and event management platform.

"Over the years I have worked with almost every catering/event management software there is and Tripleseat is by far the best! For us planners, who almost never have enough time in the day, Tripleseat helps save time with little efficiencies that make a huge difference,"said Whitney Edwards, Director of Events at Downtown Sporting Club. "Not only is it user-friendly for me and my team, but I have the ability to completely customize things to fit our needs and our guests' needs. These efficiencies and customizations help me to increase sales, communicate effectively, and plan successful events!"

Currently, Tripleseat works with 63,000 event sales managers in more than 5,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique venues across the nation. As a leader in new features development, Tripleseat is the first platform to integrate online payments, e-signatures and reporting into its web-based sales and event management tool, as well as the first to build email features into its app and provide customers with the ability to capture leads via their website or social channels. Tripleseat also offers 22 partnerships to customers in categories such as credit cards, customer engagement, display systems, floor plans, integrations, lead generation, marketing, property management systems for hotels, point of sale/back office, reservations, and surveys, with more partners to introduce throughout 2019.

"As experts in hospitality and understanding of how the industry operates, we're thrilled at the number of new customers that have made the switch to our event platform," said CEO Jonathan Morse. "Event sales have become increasingly competitive and complicated, and the restaurants that have switched to Tripleseat recognize that they need more than a simple planning tool. They need the tools Tripleseat has been providing for years, such as business intelligence reporting, a no charge for leads pricing structure and ability to quickly respond to leads and plan events."

To learn more about why customers love Tripleseat, please visit: https://vimeo.com/showcase/6122457

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 63,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year, as well as a Stevie Award winner for Best Company for Hospitality and a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

