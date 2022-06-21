Over 300 Top Chefs and F&B leaders attended Hozpitality Group's 4th Middle East Chef Excellence Awards 2022 at the luxurious Address Sky View Hotel in Dubai
Jun 21, 2022, 00:52 ET
5 Young Chef's battled for the 'Young Chef of the Year' title supported by Emirates Culinary Guild, ICCA Dubai, Danube Hospitality, Safco, Welbilt, TCL and Delta Food Industries
DUBAI, UAE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 42,500 votes, the winners for Popular Choice categories were awarded at Hozpitality Group's 4th Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, held on 20th June 2022 at the Address Sky View Hotel Dubai.
The event was supported by the Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA Dubai. The Judges for the Awards were prominent hospitality professionals, and these champions were invaluable in judging the Young Chefs fairly.
The event was Powered by Delta Food Industries FZC and Danube Hospitality Solutions. Among the category sponsors were Safco, Welbilt and TCL Detergents. Trophies were created by Restofair RAK for the winning chefs. The other Partners for the Chef Awards included, Dubai Restaurants Group (DRG), Fusia Events, ZEE TV group, Wassup Dubai and Absolute frame.
"The highlight for the evening was the cook off between 5 Young Chefs who battled it out for the prestigious 'Young Chef of the Year' title. Sixteen young chefs below 28 years were shortlisted to compete in the LIVE cook-off semi finals at ICCA Dubai on 9th June 2022. The chosen Top 5 competed live at the 4th 'Hozpitality Chef Excellence Awards' on 20th June 2022 at the luxurious Address Sky View Hotel Dubai," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.
"For the Popular Choice Awards, the winners were purely based on popular choice and will be announced in a ceremony on 20th June 2022. We also had some Judges Choice Awards on top of the Popular Choice Awards," said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.
Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards - MEA recognizes the talented Chef within the industry from different categories and departments in Middle East and Africa.
The winners at the Award night were;-
Middle East Chef Excellence Awards Winners- 2022
Young Chef of the Year Award (Live Cook Off)
Gold Award :- Anshul Pillai, The Address Fountain Views hotel
Silver Award :- Rere Reynaldi, Zero Gravity Dubai
Chef Excellence Awards Winners 2022 (By Popular Choice)
|
Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year - Institutional Catering (Airlines, Catering etc)
|
Gold
|
Gaurav Gaur, Culinary Director, Kitopi Dubai
|
Silver
|
Ryuta Sato, Executive Chef, Emirates Flight Catering
|
Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year – Hotel
|
Gold
|
Essam Nabhan, Executive Chef, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort
|
Silver
|
Armando Aristarco, Executive Chef, Address Boulevard & Address Dubai Mall
|
Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year- Free Standing Restaurant
|
Gold
|
Dwarika Bhatt, Executive Chef, Zero Gravity Dubai
|
Silver
|
Dhan Singh, Executive Chef, JSB Restaurants Group (The Yellow Chilli By Sanjeev Kapoor)
|
Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Sous Chef of the Year
|
Gold
|
Giorgio Maggioni, Ex. Sous Chef, Address Sky View Dubai
|
Silver
|
Diego Solis, Ex. Sous Chef, Sofitel Dubai The Palm
|
Hospitality Excellence:- Pastry Chef of the Year
|
Gold
|
Nehul Gautam, Pastry Chef, Paramount Hotel Dubai
|
Silver
|
Nishanta Kumara, Pastry Chef, Bahi Ajman Palace
|
Hospitality Excellence:- Chef de Cuisine of the Year
|
Gold
|
Maria Gallegos, CDC, Hilton Dubai Hotel
|
Silver
|
Mathieu Balbino, CDC, InterContinental Dubai Festival City
|
Hospitality Excellence :- Sous Chef of the Year
|
Gold
|
Alegre Ejes Masaya, Sous Chef, Coral Beach & Resort Sharjah
|
Silver
|
Tribhuwan Malla Thakuri, Jr. Sous Chef, Jannah Hotel Apartments & Villas RAK
|
Hospitality Excellence :- Chef de Partie of the Year
|
Gold
|
Daljeet Singh, CDP, Wyndham Dubai Deira
|
Silver
|
Rajasekar Paramasivam, CDP, Aloft Palm Jumeirah
|
Hospitality Excellence :- Demi Chef of the Year
|
Gold
|
Ha Van Vong, Demi Chef, Edge Creekside Hotel Dubai
|
Silver
|
Ahmed Gaber Hamza Khalifa, Demi Chef, TIME Onyx Hotel Apartments
|
Hospitality Excellence:- Commi Chef of the Year
|
Gold
|
Manoj Kumar, Commis Chef, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai
|
Silver
|
Chok Bahadur, Commis Chef, Paramount Hotel Dubai
|
Hospitality Excellence:- Kitchen Steward of the Year
|
Gold
|
Dhanik Lal Das, Kitchen Steward, Four points by Sheraton Sharjah
|
Silver
|
Muhammad Suleman, Cluster Steward Manager, Address Boulevard & Address Dubai Mall
|
Hospitality Excellence:- Kitchen helper of the Year
|
Gold
|
Ephraim Aidomoje Aigbagenode, Kitchen Helper, C Central Resort The Palm
|
Silver
|
Saroj Kumar, Commis Chef, Zero Gravity Dubai
|
Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the Year (Kitchen)
|
Gold
|
Kanishka Dilhan Kulasekara, Demi Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel DDC
|
Silver
|
Abdul Motin, Commis Chef, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach
|
Hospitality Excellence:- Rising Star Chef of the Year
|
Gold
|
Sinkeun Choi, Speciality Head Chef, Armani Hotel Dubai
|
Silver
|
Nour Al Huda, Commis Chef, Conrad Dubai
|
Hospitality Excellence:- Lifetime Achievement Award
|
Gold
|
Mike Borsdorf , VP Culinary, Kitopi Dubai
|
Silver
|
Rami Abdou Al Jebraiel, Dir. Culinary, Al Jawaher Reception & Convention Centre Sharjah
|
Hospitality Excellence:- Food Blogger of the Year Award
|
Gold
|
Bader Najeeb, Pastry Chef, Emirates Flight Catering
|
Silver
|
Najukta Sayyad, @ Fork.on.roads
Judges Choice Awards - 2022
|
Avneesh Gautama, Head Chef, Dialogue- Dine and Lounge Dubai
|
Promising Chef of the Year
|
JM Foods LLC
|
Culinary Partner of the Year - Company
|
Restofair
|
Non Food Supplier of the Year
|
Masterbaker
|
Food Supplier of the Year
|
Barakat Team
|
Chef Supporter of the Year - Company
|
Ron Pilnik – Emirates Snacks Food
|
Chef Supporter of the Year - Individual
|
IFFCO – Out of Home
|
Industry Supporter of the Year
|
Harald Oberender – Dubai World Trade Center
|
Lifetime Achievement Award
|
Muchie Masunungure, Executive Chef, Soul Hospitality Restaurants Dubai
|
Restaurant Chef of the Year
|
Mohammed Hussain Bahar, Executive Chef, Freshbook Foods, Kuwait
|
Entrepreneur Chef of the year
|
Mohamed Chabchoul, Executive Chef, Grand Millennium Business Bay Dubai
|
Rising Chef of the Year
|
Vikas Khanna
|
Inspiring Chef of the Year
|
Uwe Micheel
|
Exceptional Leader of the Year
|
Yugal Kishor, Head Chef, Reform Social & Grill Dubai
|
Head Chef of the Year
|
Abel Vieilleville, Ex. Pastry Chef, Address Downtown Dubai
|
Pastry Chef of the Year
The list of all the winners can also be seen at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/chef-winners/chef-winners-2022
About Hozpitality Group:-
Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.
Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.
Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals from over 186 countries thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.
The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.
Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com
To know more about the group, Please log on to: www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com
