Over 35 Speakers From General Motors, FCA, Cummins, Cruise, the FBI, NHTSA, Toyota, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the U.S. Senate to Address Future of Autonomous Cybersecurity

DETROIT, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Top automotive executives and government representatives will detail the latest cybersecurity threats and best safety practices at the second 2nd Billington Automotive Cybersecurity Summit on Friday, August 3 at Cobo Center in Detroit.

Speakers include General Motors President Dan Ammann, Sen. Gary Peters, former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, FBI Assistant Deputy Director Paul Abbate, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Deputy Administrator Heidi King and speakers from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Cummins, Daimler AG, Toyota, Cruise, and Ford Motor Company.

"The automotive industry is at an inflection point, and we are now at a pivotal time where advances in autonomous driving technology will redefine the role the automobile plays in our lives," said former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff.

A special panel will focus on the "Future of Autonomous Vehicles and Cybersecurity." Tim Piastrelli, Director of Security, Cruise, GM's self-driving company, will appear on the panel together with Aaron Thompson, Director of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Planning and Marketing, HARMAN and Jennifer Tisdale, Director of Connected Mobility and Infrastructure for GRIMM. The panel will be moderated by Sharon Silke Carty, Editor, Shift.

Over thirty-five speakers (latest list below) will address the cybersecurity issues surrounding the rapidly evolving global automotive and mobility landscape and highlight cybersecurity best practices. See the agenda at the Billington Global Automotive Cybersecurity Summit.

Latest agenda:

7:00 am – 4:00 p.m.

AUGUST 3 Cobo Center – Detroit, MI

7:00 – 8:00 a.m.

Networking in Exhibit Hall and Registration

8:00 – 8:05 a.m.

Welcome

Thomas K. Billington , Chairman, and Founder, Billington CyberSecurity

8:05 – 8:35 a.m.

Reclaiming our Cybersecurity in the Digital Age

Michael Chertoff , Fmr. Sec. of Homeland Security (2005-2009) and Executive Chairman, The Chertoff Group

8:35 – 8:55 a.m.

Keynote: Cybersecurity–The Cornerstone of Autonomous and Connected Vehicle Safety

Daniel Ammann , President, General Motors Company





8:55 – 9:25 a.m.

Automotive Cybersecurity Executives Roundtable

Moderator:

Sean Wessman , Americas Cyber Markets, Sectors and Business Development Leader, EY

Panelists:

Josh Davis , Chief Cybersecurity Officer & Vice President, Toyota Motor North America & Toyota Connected

, Chief Cybersecurity Officer & Vice President, Toyota Motor North America & Toyota Connected Josh Jaffe , Global CISO, Daimler Financial Services

9:25 – 9:55 a.m.

Break in Exhibit Hall

9:55 – 10:25 a.m.

The Cyber Threat Landscape in the Automotive and Trucking Sector

Moderator:

Dan Lohrmann , Chief Security Officer (CSO) and Chief Strategist, Security Mentor, Inc.

Panelists:

Jason Bilnoski , Supervisory Special Agent, Detroit Field Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

, Supervisory Special Agent, Detroit Field Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Larry Hilkene , Product Cybersecurity Director, Cummins

, Product Cybersecurity Director, Cummins Jake Olcott , VP of Strategic Partnerships, BitSight

, VP of Strategic Partnerships, BitSight Brian Witten , Head of Advanced Technologies, Office of the CTO, Symantec

10:25 – 10:45 a.m.

Keynote

Heidi King , Deputy Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

10:45 – 11:10 a.m.

Can Innovation and Safety Coexist? Balancing Innovation, Safety, and Cybersecurity

Moderator:

Geoffrey Wood , Director, Business Development North America, Automotive Cybersecurity, HARMAN

Panelists:

Kristie Pfosi , Automotive Cyber Security Senior Manager, Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America

, Automotive Cyber Security Senior Manager, Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America Gregory Swinehart , Partner and Global Leader, Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory, Deloitte & Touche LLP

, Partner and Global Leader, and Financial Advisory, Deloitte & Touche LLP Patrick Weldon , Director, Advanced Technology, Polaris Industries Inc.

11:10 – 11:40 a.m.

Engaging the C-Suite: Cybersecurity as a Team Sport

Moderator:

Josh Knopp , Vice President and Information Security Officer, Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

Panelists:

Jay Leek , Managing Director, ClearSky Security

, Managing Director, ClearSky Security Brad Maiorino , Executive Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton

11:40 am -12:45 p.m.

Lunch in Atrium

12:45 – 1:10 p.m.

FBI Cyber Priorities – A Conversation

Moderator:

Rob Sloan , Cybersecurity Research Director, Wall Street Journal's WSJ Pro

Speaker:

Paul Abbate , Associate Deputy Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation

1:10 – 1:35 p.m.

Fireside Chat – Cybersecurity on a Global Scale

Moderator:

Joe White , Global Automotive Industry Editor, Reuters – Detroit

Panelists:

John Felker , Director, National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center, Dept. of Homeland Security

, Director, National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center, Dept. of Homeland Security Jeffrey Massimilla , Vice President, Global Cybersecurity, General Motors Company

1:35 – 2:00 p.m.

Strengthening Every Link in the Automotive Supply Chain

Moderator:

Dr. André Weimerskirch, Vice President, Cybersecurity and Functional Safety, Lear Corporation

Panelists:

John Cotner , Security Architect – Automotive, NXP Semiconductors

, Security Architect – Automotive, NXP Semiconductors Stacy Janes , Chief Security Architect, Irdeto

, Chief Security Architect, Irdeto Michael Westra , Connected Vehicle Cyber Security Technical Manager, Ford Motor Company

2:00 – 2:40 p.m.

Information Sharing–Moving From Implementation to Breakthrough Execution in Auto Cybersecurity

Moderator:

Denis Cosgrove , Principal, Booz Allen Hamilton

Panelists:

Nat Beuse , Associate Administrator, Vehicle Safety Research, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

, Associate Administrator, Vehicle Safety Research, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Mark Chernoby , Chief Technical Compliance Officer, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N. V.

, Chief Technical Compliance Officer, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N. V. Faye Francy , Executive Director, Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC)

, Executive Director, Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) Jeff Stewart , Assistant Vice President, External & Legislative Affairs, Global Public Policy – Wireless, AT&T

2:40 – 3:05 p.m.

Break in Exhibit Hall

3:05 – 3:30 p.m.

The Future of Autonomous Vehicles and Cybersecurity

Moderator:

Sharon Silke Carty , Editor, Shift

Panelists:

Tim Piastrelli , Director of Security, Cruise

, Director of Security, Cruise Aaron Thompson , Director of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Planning and Marketing, Harman

, Director of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Planning and Marketing, Harman Jennifer Tisdale , Director of Connected Mobility and Infrastructure, GRIMM

3:30 – 3:50 p.m.

Congressional View on Auto Cybersecurity

The Honorable Gary Peters, U.S. Senate

3:50 – 4:00 p.m.

Award Presentation and Closing Remarks

Thomas K. Billington , Chairman and Founder, Billington CyberSecurity

The Premier Sponsor of the Billington Global Automotive Cybersecurity Summit is General Motors Company, and the Knowledge Partner is Booz Allen Hamilton.

Platinum sponsors include BitSight, The Chertoff Group, Cloakware by Irdeto, EY, Nissan, Symantec, and Toyota.

Gold Sponsors include Deloitte and Security Mentor. The Exhibitors are Armis, Cylance, Hortonworks, Intrepid Control Systems and The USPTO.

Billington Global Automotive Cybersecurity Summit is proud to receive the support of several associations: Auto Harvest, Auto-ISAC, AutoMobilityLA, ISACA, ISSA Michigan, InfraGard Michigan, NAIAS, NDIA, and PCI.

