Over $36 Million Sold through HiBid.com Last Week; Bidding Now Open on Classic Cars, Electric Bikes, and More

OCALA, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HiBid.com auction platform makes it simple to buy and sell a huge variety of assets across hundreds of categories, including antiques, fine art, jewelry, surplus equipment, and vehicles. In last week's sales, a total of 988 auctions generated nearly $36 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP). Each day, on average, 972,000 bidders placed 1.62 million bids, resulting in more than 387,000 lots sold.

HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

March 29th-April 4th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $35,941,570

Gross Merchandise Volume: $51,415,403

Lots Sold: 387,040

Online-Only Auctions: 915

Webcast Auctions: 73

Average Bidders Per Day: 972,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1. 62 million



About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

