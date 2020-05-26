Over 400 CEOs Have Benefited from CEO Coaching International's Free Coaching Call Offer

MIAMI, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, announced today that it has provided free coaching services to over 400 CEOs, Presidents, and entrepreneurs across the world during the COVID-19 crisis. When the pandemic first created turmoil for many businesses mid-March, CEO Coaching International announced it was offering a free coaching session to any CEO who does not have a coach. To date over 400 CEOs have signed up for the program, and the offer remains open to all CEOs of companies with average annual revenue over $5MM.



Zozo Lophitou, CEO of ZT One Image Co Ltd, is one of the hundreds of CEOs that signed up for a free call. "Thank you for the initiative of offering a free CEO coaching call. I was lucky to be in the hands of [my coach] Asha. She is the best thing that happened to me during this time that business is suffering big time due to COVID-19, such a source of knowledge, strategy and positivity," Lophitou shared. "Amazing help and guidance. She gave me a lot of valuable input and I am really grateful."



"Many of the CEOs I've spoken with are experiencing the pain of the current crisis on their business," commented Stephen Bebis, Partner at CEO Coaching International and one of the 29 Coaches providing free coaching. "My message to them is the pain you feel today is the strength you feel tomorrow. Adversity brings on new experiences for learning. Let's take advantage of this challenge we have encountered and look at the opportunity to reinvent and pivot for growth."



"We're happy to see that so many CEOs have taken us up on the offer and are getting a ton of value from speaking to our world-class coaches. We've received a lot of positive feedback," says Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "This has been our way of giving back during this unprecedented time. We think all CEOs could benefit from a coach who has been through turbulent times before."



Through July 31st the offer is open to all CEOs of companies with average annual revenue over $5MM. Learn more and sign up by visiting https://ceocoachinginternational.com/crisis-2020-pr.



About CEO Coaching International



CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 500 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 59% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com



