Over 5,000 Households Helped Remotely with New LITT Software

PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Early release of EIS Data's new LITT webpage and mobile app has provided a safe avenue for welfare applications in Alabama, South Carolina, and West Virginia. Just two weeks after launch, with no advertising, an unexpected amount of people have applied for assistance. This number indicates a strong need for remote accessible software.

"We are blown away at the large number of new applicants this early in our launch" – David Bassion Jr., member EIS DATA.

LITT

LITT (Lifting Individuals Through Technology) is a new platform for government services that will allow complete remote use for the entire welfare assistance experience. Customers apply directly through an IOS/Android mobile app or webpage and can monitor their status throughout the entire process. Community action agencies, who normally require office visits for intake, will be able to video call any applicant and perform all needed interaction. This decrease in travel and wait time will allow a greater number of customers to be served. Originally planned for 2021 release, a streamlined early edition (LITT lite) was pushed out to assist the increased demand on EIS Data's customers due to the current pandemic. Video calling will be added to LITT lite in July 2020 to further improve the access for our customers.

Our partner states of Alabama, South Carolina, and West Virginia have helped formulate the most concise information needed for new applications which has created a less daunting process for clients and allowed easier access to assistance qualification information. Our partners are working with us to develop the next evolution of case management that will further target client barriers and help create a shorter path to self-sufficiency.

With over 5,000 applicants just two weeks after activation, the need for accessible remote support for the diverse population across Alabama, South Carolina, and West Virginia is being met through LITT! Community assessment, a vital tool in addressing need, will have a greater reach with the new LITT developed system. Community Action Agencies will have the ability to customize survey questions that can be sent directly to client's LITT app.

Contact:

David Bassion Jr.

EIS Data, LLC

1735 Market St

STE A #523

Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-558-4968

[email protected]

SOURCE EIS Data LLC