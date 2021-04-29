Over 50% Halal Logistics Sales Comes from Food & Beverages Industry: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research consulting firm Fact.MR's latest report on global halal logistics market forecasts a strong growth through 2021 and beyond. Soaring demand for halal food products among Islamic population within food & beverages industry is expected to majorly sustain halal logistics market growth throughout the current financial year.

Historically, the market registered substantial gains, expanding at a CAGR of over 6.5% between 2016 and 2020. Major factors that aided to the growth of halal logistics market were the increasing number of high-net-worth Islamic individuals, growing demand for halal meat and processed food and rising halal warehousing as well as transportation logistics.

Countries with considerable Islamic population such as India, Nepal, Turkey, Indonesia, and Bangladesh are providing stimulus to the manufacturers investing in the food and beverages industry for halal meat and processed food & beverages. According to the study, South Asia accounted for 30% of the global halal transportation logistics market due to high demand for halal meat in the food & beverage industry. Such factors are projected to expand the halal logistics market at over 9% CAGR through 2031.

"According to the Fact.MR analysis, the market generated over US$ 168 Bn from food and beverages industry due to the surge in number of halal warehousing and halal meat consumption across the globe," says a Fact.MR analyst.

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5763

Key Takeaways

In terms of component, storage accounts for 60% of the halal logistics revenue share

Food and beverage end-use industry to hold over half of the total market share through 2021

South Asian countries such as India , Nepal , Bangladesh and many more to account for the largest market for halal logistics

, , and many more to account for the largest market for halal logistics Indonesia to emerge as the potential market for the halal logistics through 2031

to emerge as the potential market for the halal logistics through 2031 Being a muslim dominant country, Turkey is poised to reach double digit value by 2031-end

is poised to reach double digit value by 2031-end Transportation component to emerge as the second largest segment for halal logistics market

Competitive Landscape

Al Furqan Shipping & Logistics LLC, DB Schenker, HALA, HAVI, dnata, Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd., Freight Management Holdings Berhad, Kontena Nasional BHD, MASkargo, Northport BHD, Nippon Express, SEJUNG Shipping Co. Ltd., TASCO Berhad and TIBA Group among others. Expansion of existing product portfolios, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansion are some of the important growth strategies adopted by some of the aforementioned players.

For instance, in October 2020, dnata announced to be the first one ever to offer fully integrated, temperature-controlled cool chain for temperature sensitive goods between cargo warehouses and aircraft.

Likewise, on 16th March 2021, Nippon express announced the expansion of growing market of muslim and non-muslims consumers attracted to halal's law across Japan.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5763

More Valuable Insights on Halal logistics market

In its latest offering, Fact.MR provides a detailed insight on global halal logistics market. The study divulges essential insights on halal logistics market on the basis of component (storage, transportation, monitoring components, air logistics and land logistics), vertical (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, chemicals and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What are the key trends and opportunities expected to prevail halal logistics market?

Which region is leading the halal logistics market?

How is demand for halal logistics market rising?

Which vertical for halal logistics market will create lucrative growth opportunities?

What are the key challenges faced by halal logistics manufacturers?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on halal logistics market?

For critical insights on this market, request for Methodology here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5763

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on Retails & Consumer Goods Domain

Yogurt Cups Market: The global yogurt cups market report published by Fact.MR delivers a detailed segmentation on the prominent growth dynamics, including possible drivers, opportunities and challenges, expected to prevail across the landscape for the upcoming decade. A detailed insight regarding key geographies and prominent manufacturers has been embedded in this report.

Vertical Form Fill Seal Baggers Market: Explore Fact.MR's vertical form fill seal baggers market research report, offers a detailed segmentation on multiple market trends for the present and upcoming decade. The study entails analyses about the prominent growth trends present across key geographies and major segments, along with information about key manufacturers operating within the landscape.

Beverage Carrier Rings Market: Fact.MR's incisive coverage on the global beverage carrier rings market gives an in-depth insights on the strategies and competitive landscape for the upcoming period. The key players' market share data provided by the report given you a detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market through 2021 & beyond.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Fact.MR