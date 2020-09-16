Over 550 Investors From Around The World Will Meet At The Colombia Investment Summit

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth version of the Colombia Investment Summit this year will be virtual and is expected to attract between 1,200 and 1,500 attendees.

More than 550 investors—coming from markets in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and North America—will participate in over 1,000 business meetings.

The meeting, led by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism and by ProColombia, has established itself as the most important event in the country for generating sustainable and responsible investment opportunities and promoting projects in sectors such as infrastructure, tourism, energy, agroindustry, and technology, among others.

"Foreign investment is one of the essential instruments for the current moment because it creates job opportunities and helps to boost the economy. Today we are working to promote the arrival of more investors and to facilitate new tools for increasing those flows and improving the business climate. In addition, we facilitate a good environment for the relocation of companies seeking to reorganize their supply chains and efficiencies as they exit other latitudes. In addition, we provide sectoral and regional incentives," said José Manuel Restrepo, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Tourism.

"The Colombia Investment Summit is an event that supports the country's economic reactivation, an opportunity to materialize more investment in the regions, creating quality jobs, technology transfer, development, and greater competitiveness. At this event we will present a portfolio of more than 75 projects to investors from around the world, in sectors such as infrastructure, technology, agroindustry, energy, and tourism, as well as our country's potential as a business destination and export platform," said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

The academic agenda will begin on the first day, October 7. On October 8 and 9, seven sectoral panels will be held on industries such as chemical and life sciences, infrastructure, tourism, metalworking, agribusiness, energy, and industry 4.0.

The event will enjoy the participation of Ivan Duque, president of Colombia, ministers and directors of government institutions, senior executives of national and foreign companies, special guests, and international investors interested in establishing business operations in Colombia.

In the 2019 edition, Colombia Investment Summit generated ten investment announcements, together worth over one billion US dollars, in projects related to agroindustry, infrastructure, chemicals and life sciences, energy, and investment funds.

Investors interested in taking part in this event can register and obtain more information at: https://colombiainvestmentsummit.co

