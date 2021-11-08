Over 6% CAGR in Water And Wastewater Management Market for The Mining Sector| Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis , and Opportunities|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing adoption of sustainable practices and the presence of stringent environmental regulations and policies are some of the key market drivers. In addition, the scarcity of natural water resources in the vicinity and the growing demand for mineral-based products will further accelerate the market growth. Furthermore, the need for ensuring water quality to maintain mineral grade and growing deep-sea mining has increased the demand for pre-water treatment and water management activities. However, factors such as the complexities of managing wastewater resources will challenge market growth.

The water and wastewater management market for the mining sector report is segmented by Product (Water treatment and Wastewater treatment) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for water and wastewater management for the mining sector in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

AQUARION AG

Carmeuse Coordination Center SA

Danaher Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

General Electric Co.

Water And Wastewater Management Market For The Mining Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 1.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AQUARION AG, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., General Electric Co., IDE Technologies, John Wood Group Plc, Lenntech BV, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

