Over 600 Segway-Ninebot Stores Launch on Dada Group's JDDJ

Segway-Ninebot is a technology company that leads the R&D and transformation of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. Its innovative products include two-wheeled self-balancing personal transporters, kickscooters, electric mopeds, robots, and all-terrain vehicles. The strategic cooperation between JDDJ, Dada's on-demand retail platform, and Segway-Ninebot not only brings diversity and high-quality products to the ecosystem of JDDJ, but also provides more convenient one-hour delivery shopping experience for Segway-Ninebot users in China market.

As China's leading local on-demand retail platform, JDDJ will cooperate deeply with Ninebot in terms of product management, digital marketing, targeted user operations, and order fulfilment optimization. Moreover, Segway-Ninebot's offline stores which have been integrated into JDDJ, will also launch on JD.com. The three companies will work together to build an omni-channel ecosystem for technology products. Since September 2020, more than 600 Segway-Ninebot's offline stores have launched on JDDJ across China, with monthly sales steadily increasing.

At the signing ceremony, Mr. Mou said, "In the era of micro e-commerce, one-hour delivery is not merely a demand, but a habit. On-demand retail offers one of the biggest opportunities and digital transformation creates new growth engines for offline stores. JDDJ will help Segway-Ninebot promote the digital transformation, link offline and online channels, and build an omni-channel ecosystem to realize sales increase, and create a new business model of on-demand retail for technology brand."

"Home delivery business model solves the problems of product experience and delivery timeliness for users. This promising exploration is also an excellent way to empower offline stores with online traffic," said Mr. Li.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At Present, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future.

SOURCE Dada Group

Related Links

imdada.cn

