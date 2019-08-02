Over $72.6 Million in Luxury Cars, Coins, Equipment & Other Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com in July
Aug 02, 2019, 13:02 ET
OCALA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $72.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in industrial and lawn equipment, coins, and U.S. Treasury-seized cars, SUVs, and trucks in this month's online-only and webcast auctions. A 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo ($105,175.00 USD), a set of two gold and two silver 1997 Jackie Robinson coins ($1,160.00 USD), and a 2007 Toro Workman MDX-D UTV ($4,000.00 USD) were among the eclectic range of assets sold. An average of 355,000 bidders per day participated in the July auctions, bidding on a total of 744,889 lots.
July HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $72,686,594 (USD)
Gross Merchandise Volume: $92,345,231 (USD)
Lots Sold: 744,889
Online Only Auctions: 2,296
Webcast Auctions: 234
Average bidders per day: 355,000
Average bids per day: 559,000
Online Equipment Auction
Seller: Smith Auctions
Date: July 15, 2019
Lots: 737
View Auction Results
U.S. Treasury Online Auction
Seller: Apple Towing Auctions
Date: July 22, 2019
Lots: 93
View Auction Results
Coin Auction
Seller: Random Coin Auction
Date: July 13, 2019
Lots: 569
View Auction Results
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
