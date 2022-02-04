OVER 75% OF UKRAINIANS WOULD WANT U.S. MILITARY SUPPORT IN THE EVENT OF A RUSSIAN INVASION, PREMISE SURVEY FINDS

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise, the innovative new platform that democratizes the way data is sourced, analyzed, and applied, recently released the results from its new Ukraine survey. This poll found, among other insights, that 78% of Ukrainians like and trust the U.S. over Russia and 49% consider the U.S. to be Ukraine's most important ally. Overall, Ukrainian men tended to be more pro-Western than Ukrainian women.

Respondents shared their thoughts on a potential Russian invasion, global allies, as well as the sourcing of military and economic assistance for their country. Here are some of the most significant findings:

65% of Ukrainians feel that the U.S. should be Ukraine's main military and economic partner, only 13% think Russia should be, and 22% think neither should be.

main military and economic partner, only 13% think should be, and 22% think neither should be. 60% of men responded that the U.S. should be Ukraine's main military and economic partner compared to 50% of women.

main military and economic partner compared to 50% of women. In the event of a Russian invasion, 80% of those surveyed would want U.S. financial support, 77% would want U.S. military support, and 77% would want NATO military support.

When comparing world leaders, Ukrainians tended to favor Joe Biden over Vladimir Putin. 56% of respondents said they preferred Biden, 9% said Putin, 32% said they disliked both equally, and only 4% said they liked both equally.

over Vladimir Putin. 56% of respondents said they preferred Biden, 9% said Putin, 32% said they disliked both equally, and only 4% said they liked both equally. 53% of Ukrainian men like Joe Biden more than Vladimir Putin, compared to just 43% of women. While it appears from these data that men are favorably inclined towards Biden than women (53% vs 43%), according to the sample men and women equally are unfavorable about Putin (only 13% express a favorable opinion of him among men and women).

more than Vladimir Putin, compared to just 43% of women. While it appears from these data that men are favorably inclined towards Biden than women (53% vs 43%), according to the sample men and women equally are unfavorable about Putin (only 13% express a favorable opinion of him among men and women). In picking Ukraine's most important ally, 49% of Ukrainians chose the U.S., 14% said the United Kingdom , 10% said Russia , and 4% said Germany . 23% of respondents selected none of those countries.

most important ally, 49% of Ukrainians chose the U.S., 14% said the , 10% said , and 4% said . 23% of respondents selected none of those countries. 46% of men think the U.S. is Ukraine's most important ally, compared to 37% of women.

These results are based on a survey of 1,200 respondents conducted from February 1, 2022 to February 2, 2022 via smartphones. The results were weighted to accurately reflect Ukraine's age, gender, and regional demographics.

About Premise

Premise is a crowdsourced insights company. Our technology mobilizes communities of global smartphone users to source actionable data in real-time, cost-effectively, and with the visibility you need. In more than 125 countries and 37 languages, we find Data for Every Decision™. To learn more, please visit www.premise.com.

SOURCE Premise