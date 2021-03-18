Over 76% of Americans Say Lack of Sleep Caused Interruptions in their Daily Lives According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep is an essential part of everyday life and is crucial to everyday functioning. However, it's somewhat of a hot commodity for many Americans. Not only are we not getting enough sleep, but it's starting to interfere with our daily lives.

With World Sleep Day just around the corner, ValuePenguin surveyed over 1,000 Americans to better understand their sleep habits and why many Americans can't seem to get enough rest.

Key findings:

Seventy-six percent of Americans say their daily life has been interrupted by a lack of sleep in the past month . Of that group, 46% say a lack of sleep led to difficulty completing work, 44% have trouble concentrating and 39% say their lack of sleep caused irritability with loved ones.

. Of that group, 46% say a lack of sleep led to difficulty completing work, 44% have trouble concentrating and 39% say their lack of sleep caused irritability with loved ones. Money is the No. 1 thing that keeps people up at night, as more than one in three are losing sleep over financial worries . That's followed by pandemic-induced stress and family or relationship issues.

. That's followed by pandemic-induced stress and family or relationship issues. Some consumers' habits may be interrupting their sleep. For example, 42% of Americans drink caffeinated beverages from about 3 p.m. on, and 18% don't get any exercise in a typical week.

For example, 42% of Americans drink caffeinated beverages from about on, and 18% don't get any exercise in a typical week. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of Americans take something to help them sleep, mainly prescribed sleeping pills (23%) or over-the-counter sleep aids (22%) . But 12% use marijuana or CBD, and 10% turn to alcohol.

. But 12% use marijuana or CBD, and 10% turn to alcohol. Thirty-three percent of consumers have sought medical help for a sleep-related issue in the past year. Still, that means more than half have never sought medical help, even with 62% of Americans saying they suffer from some form of a sleep-related condition such as insomnia or snoring.

View full American Sleep Survey report from ValuePenguin: https://www.valuepenguin.com/health-insurance-sleep-survey

