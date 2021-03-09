Over Half of Americans Surveyed Falsely Believe They Pay Low or No Fees to Manage their Retirement Accounts

National poll reveals widespread lack of knowledge regarding hidden fees required to maintain retirement accounts. Tweet this

In actuality, everyone with a retirement account, such as a 401(k) or IRA, pays fees. According to the 21st edition of the 401k Averages Book, the average employee working for a small business pays 2.22% per year in plan costs.

Additional Survey Findings:

Impact of COVID-19: Survey findings also indicate that COVID-19 has had an effect on retirement savings, as 66% of those surveyed have changed their approach to retirement investing as a result of COVID-19, with 62% saving more for retirement as a result of COVID-19.

Lack of Knowledge: Lack of knowledge about how their money is invested within their retirement account is another common theme, with 51% of those surveyed unsure of the breakdown of their investments between stocks and bonds.

Investment Anxiety: Americans feeling anxious about their ability to afford a comfortable retirement. If they were able to go back in time, 84% would want to learn more about investing earlier in life, while 89% would want to invest more in retirement accounts earlier in life.

"As we have heard from our small business owner clients for some time now—and these survey results show—there is a worrisome trend in the financial services industry of investment professionals charging outsized fees," said Scott Puritz, Managing Director of Rebalance. "Unfortunately, many hard-working Americans are not seeing the expected returns on their investments due to high fees associated with their 401(k) retirement savings."

