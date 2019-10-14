Over Sixty Million Mexican Citizens in Eleven Different States Are Now Safer Thanks to Carbyne and Google's Android™ ELS

A key enabler for the delivery of Android ELS in Mexico was Carbyne's collaboration with mobile operators to permit the sending of SMS and HTTPS communications during a 9-1-1 call. At this time, we are happy to announce that Telcel has completed all of the technical changes needed to support transmitting ELS location via Data SMS during a 9-1-1 call.

Telcel has also enabled data sponsorship for Android ELS HTTPS location data. This allows ELS location data to be transmitted via HTTPS for any caller, regardless of whether their phone has a data plan or an active balance on their SIM card. Mobile data sponsorship is fully sponsored by Carbyne and allows all callers, not just those who can afford mobile data, to benefit from Android ELS. Carbyne is offering this service with Telcel to all 911 agencies throughout Mexico today and will be adding more mobile operators as soon as they complete the required technical changes.

"We are thrilled by the results that we have seen in Mexico in the first 13 weeks since launch," said Carbyne CEO, Amir Elichai. " Android ELS fully works with Telcel today, and Carbyne continues to work diligently with the other mobile operators to get their full support for the delivery of life-saving Android ELS data. We will be ready for the remaining mobile operators as soon they are set up to deliver. It has been a great honor to work with public safety and mobile operators throughout Mexico to save lives every day."

To learn more about, and to sign up for, Carbyne and Google's Android ELS service, go to https://carbyne911.com/get_els/

About Carbyne

Carbyne is a global leader in public safety technology, enabling real-time emergency communication for citizens and Public Safety Answering Points (dispatch centers). Their Next-Generation 9-1-1, cloud-native incident response system sits on a global infrastructure, supported by a powerful ecosystem. Carbyne is the only Cisco Solution Partner approved for 9-1-1 worldwide, delivering advanced IP-enabled communication features, AI-enriched response functionalities, IoT-enabled capabilities, and state-of-the-art caller solutions, Carbyne is delivering the future of public safety and first response, today.

Founded in 2014, Carbyne is led by a team of entrepreneurs and technological experts. The Carbyne platform processes millions of calls each month for clients in the US, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company has offices in Tel Aviv, Mexico, and Europe, with headquarters in New York City. For more information, visit carbyne911.com.

About Google

Google is a global technology leader focused on improving the ways people connect with information. Google's innovations in web search and advertising have made its website a top Internet property and its brand one of the most recognized in the world.

Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

