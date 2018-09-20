OVER-SIXTY: SHADES OF GRAY -- A Journey Through Life's Later Years (On The Road To Fossilization)

"This book is funny, insightful, informational, wise and did I say funny?

—Henry Winkler, actor, author, producer

"Paskoff and Pack expose the dirty little secrets of aging and help us laugh about them."

—Vin Di Bona, Creator, America's Funniest Videos

"Many seniors will find this a must-read." —Kirkus Reviews

"Many people, gifted and intelligent, have written about facing old age with equanimity, but few have the wisdom, the hilarity, and the grace that comes across

Over-Sixty: Shades of Gray." —Readers' Favorite

"This a straight-forward, positive, go-to-guide that offers pre-planning and foresight on entering and living through our later years of life that will become a great resource for reference." —Manhattan Book Review

Barbara Paskoff and Carol Pack met decades ago in a television newsroom on Long Island, New York. They feed off each other's humor and have a writing style that allows the funny to bubble up. Like a fart.

Title: Over-Sixty: Shades of Gray Authors: Barbara Paskoff & Carol Pack Paperback ISBN: 978-1-970028-02-7 E-Book ISBN: 978-1-970028-01-1 Contact email: info@oversixtyshadesofgray.com Contact phone: (516) 384-1024 Publisher: Artiqua Press Contact: info@artiquapress.com

As far as the over-sixty segment of the population is concerned, "We're all in the embarrassed-to-death stage, so get over it! It's time for everyone past a certain age to be embarrassed together. Don't worry about relinquishing your individuality. We have a lot in common, but as our self-help book on aging shows, there are still many shades of gray we can embrace."

"Don't hesitate to contact us while we're still lucid!"

For a review copy or to schedule an interview, contact: Barbara Paskoff at 516-384-1024

SOURCE Over-Sixty:Shades of Gray, LLC

Related Links

http://oversixtyshadesofgray.com

