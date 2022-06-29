Over Ten Years of R&D in Imaging leads us to a New Era of Computational Video with the OPPO Find X5 Pro and MariSilicon X

2014 brought us pixel binning technology, where multiple sensor pixels are combined for better images in low light, while a demosaic technique is used to improve sharpness during the day. From 2014 to 2018 we saw the rise of OIS and computational photography that make capturing crystal clear night photos not just possible but easy.

OPPO's Find X5 Pro collates this knowledge and takes it to the next level with a particular focus on low-light video, where each frame has detail, clarity and dynamic range comparable with a still night mode photo. However, to get here OPPO had to solve a bottleneck it found around 2019, by which time OPPO phones used techniques like advanced AI noise reduction, multi-exposure night shooting and face recognition.

These demand a lot of work to be done instantaneously, causing a spike in power consumption. The ultimate solution is also the key to the OPPO Find X5 Pro's paradigm-shifting photographic power: OPPO MariSilicon X.

This is a self-developed core imaging NPU designed with a laser focus on computational and AI photography workloads. It unlocks the processing power required for the OPPO FInd X5 Pro's next-generation imaging capabilities.

4K Ultra Night Video

Computational video is the new battleground for phone cameras. OPPO phones have made huge leaps in low-light photo performance in the last four years, but video introduces a fresh set of challenges.

A phone can spend several seconds capturing and collating the data for a single still image. But the OPPO Find X5 Pro needs to generate 30 or 60 images per second for video, handling up to three billion pixels of information every second.

The scale of the challenge is immense, necessitating the paradigm-shifting power of MariSilicon X, which is capable of up to 18 trillion operations per second.

4K Ultra Night Video is the key demonstration of this power in action. It offers low-light video with dynamic range and detail comparable with the OPPO Find X5 Pro's night photos, bringing light to darkness and restoring subtle gradations that are so often lost.

How? The OPPO Find X5 Pro's 4K Ultra Night Video employs a combination of AINR, artificial intelligence noise reduction, and 3DNR to maximize the detail and dynamic range of your videos. 3DNR reaches beyond traditional techniques, comparing subsequent frames to best represent the motion of the real world.

DOL-HDR also lets the OPPO Find X5 Pro capture two frames concurrently, for real-time HDR imaging free of ghosting. The power of OPPO's MariSilicon X imaging NPU has made the impossible possible.

Ultra Night Pro

The OPPO Find X5 Pro also brings revolutionary upgrades to further improve the low-light stills photography performance established in the multi award-winning OPPO Find X3 Pro.

It debuts OPPO's OPPO's SLR-level 5-axis OIS. Both lens and sensor elements can compensate for moments in your hand, allowing for flawless image capture.

In action, you see the OPPO Find X5 Pro generate pristine low-light pictures almost three times as quickly as the previous generation of OPPO flagship phones. What you don't see is the bustling hive of activity that occurs behind the scenes. The OPPO Find X5 Pro camera creates photos out of multiple exposures, like an oil painter building up a masterwork using layer upon layer of fine glazes.

Ultra HDR Photography and video

Night photography and video are proving grounds for the OPPO Find X5 Pro camera. The dream of being able to capture not just stills, but also great video, in any situation has been realized.

However some of the same techniques are a crucial component in a host of other situations. Picture a bright sunset. The rich and brilliant oranges and reds of the sky sit in stark contrast to the dark foreground. A lesser phone might leave these foreground elements draped in shadow, but the MariSilicon X's HDR fusion algorithm allows for up to 20 stops of dynamic range.

It brings out every last fine detail without leaving the sky washed out, threatening to obliterate the swathes of color that come to define every great sunset image. OPPO's Find X5 Pro is ready to capture these moments, where the sky seems alight with color, cascading off the contours of each cloud.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro can achieve the same effect when shooting 4K video too thanks to DOL-HDR, constructing high dynamic range footage free of ghosting artifacts even when your subject is in motion. OPPO's Find X5 Pro represents a generation leap for the hardware and software in phone cameras. It brings renewed creative control and a paradigm shift in low-light video.

MARKET AVAILABILITY

The Find X5 Pro is available to purchase in store now, priced at 3,999 AED and the Find X5 will be priced at 2,999 AED.

Customers who purchase the Find X5 Pro before 30th June 2022 will receive a complimentary OPPO AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger and OPPO Watch together worth AED 898 AED. Customers who purchase the Find X5 before 30th June 2022 will receive complimentary OPPO Enco Air wireless earbuds and an OPPO Band.

UAE customers who purchase a Find X5 Series smartphone will enjoy access to the exclusive OPPO Premium Service, including an international warranty, complimentary engineer fee as well as exclusive engineer access and free disinfection service etc.

To celebrate the launch of the Find X5 series, OPPO is inviting customers to participate in the #EmpowerEveryMoment competition to win a Find X5. To enter users are asked to capture their most empowering moments and share with OPPO using the hashtag and tagging @OPPOArabia on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1850248/OPPO_Find_X5_Series.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPPO