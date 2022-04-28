Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 18.14 Bn by 2032 - Future Market Insights

Leading Companies Profiled in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Market are Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Virbac S.A., Hester, Biosciences Ltd., Merck Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Ceva Santé Animale, Vetoquinol S.A.

NEWARK, Del., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the global over-the-counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market sales were worth US$ 8.32 Bn in 2022 and the market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 8.10% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

The high cost of pet healthcare and medications has led to the growth of the pet insurance sector. The North American Pet Insurance Association's report stated that around 3.45 million pets were covered under pet insurance by May 2021, with an average growth rate of 23.4%.

Online pharmacies have gained an impetus in the last two years mainly due to the worldwide lockdown leading to the need for doorstep delivery of medicines. For instance, in a report published by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, approximately 9 million households used e-Pharmacy services.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis and Comprehensive Market Insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9190

They have also estimated an exponential increase in the ePharmacy service usage by 2025, wherein around 70 million households would be using ePharmacy. This paradigm shift in consumer buying behaviour will create lucrative opportunities for growth in the global market.

Further, key players are focusing on product launches, strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand their consumer base and provide better services across the world.

Key Takeaways:

The anti-parasitic drugs, within the drug class segment, are expected to account for a 12.8% market share in the global over-the-counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 8.10% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

market share in the global over-the-counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of over the forecast period (2022-2032). By product form, the oral drugs are set to capture more than 75% market share of the global Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2022 and 2032.

market share of the global Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market at a CAGR of between 2022 and 2032. The online pharmacies, among sales channels, are expected to account for 37.8% market share in the global Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market in 2022.

market share in the global Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market in 2022. North America will dominate the global over-the-counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market with a market share of 34.7% by the end of 2022.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Market are:

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Virbac S.A.

Hester Biosciences Ltd.

Merck Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health

Ceva Santé Animale

Vetoquinol S.A.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

"Rising awareness of antibiotic resistance, increased pet adoption rate and growing pet-related diseases are driving the demand for global OTC veterinary drugs over the forecast period," says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Feel Free to Ask an Analyst at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9190

Market Competition:

Product launches, strategic collaborations, and acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by the OTC veterinary drug manufacturers to expand their product portfolio.

In April 2021 , on World Veterinary Day 2021, Hester Biosciences announced the launch of their new product line of herbal products for livestock and poultry.

, on World Veterinary Day 2021, Hester Biosciences announced the launch of their new product line of herbal products for livestock and poultry. In September 2021 , Virbac and Jectas Innovators announced the formation of their collaborative agreement to expand their animal health vaccine segment.

, Virbac and Jectas Innovators announced the formation of their collaborative agreement to expand their animal health vaccine segment. In August 2020 , Merck Animal Health announced the acquisition of IdentiGEN, a leader in DNA-based animal traceability solutions for Livestock and Aquaculture.

, Merck Animal Health announced the acquisition of IdentiGEN, a leader in DNA-based animal traceability solutions for Livestock and Aquaculture. In September 2020 , Boehringer Ingelheim acquired an equity stake in New Ruipeng Group (NRP Group), which operates digital and clinical pet services across China .

Key Market Segments Covered in Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Industry Research

By Drug Class:

NSAIDs

Antihistamines

Decongestants & Bronchodilators

Antibacterial

H2 Receptor Antagonists

Nutrients & Supplements

Glucocorticoids

Lubricant eye drops & artificial tears

Anti-parasitic

Antidiarrheal agents

Others

By Product Form:

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Others

By Sales Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Pharmacies

Veterinary Shops

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9190

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2032. The global extraction kits market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights on the Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market based on drug class (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drug (NSAID), antihistamines, decongestant and bronchodilator, antibacterial, H2 receptor antagonists, nutrients and supplements, glucocorticoids, lubricant eye drops and artificial tears, anti-parasitic, antidiarrheal agents and others), by product form (oral, injectable, topical and others), and sales channel (veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, retail pharmacies, hypermarkets and supermarkets, online pharmacies and veterinary shops) across seven major regions.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Healthcare Market Insights Landscape

Alanine Aminotransferase Reagent Market - Alanine Aminotransferase Reagent Market by Product type (Assay buffer, Substrate mix Cofactor, Enzyme), by Application (Test kits, Standalone testing), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pathology centres, Kit manufacturers, POC testing) & Region – Forecast till 2032

Total Iron-Binding Capacity Reagents Market - Total Iron-binding Capacity Reagents Market by Disease Type (Iron Deficiency Anemia, Chemotherapy Induced Anemia, and Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Specialty Clinics), and by Region Forecast till 2032.

Pancreatic Stone Protein Testing Market - Pancreatic Stone Protein Testing Market by Techniques used (ELISA, Fluorometric Immunoassay), by Disease types (Sepsis, Acute Appendicitis, Diabetes, Diabetes Insipidus, Diabetes Mellitus, Optic Atrophy, Deafness), by Age Group (Infant, Children, Adults, Geriatric), By End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Pathology Laboratories) & Region – Forecast till 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centres in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/over-the-counter-otc-veterinary-drugs-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

SOURCE Future Market Insights