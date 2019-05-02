Over Two-thirds of Investors Say Financial Crime Compliance Ratings Provide More Value Than Audits, Credit Scoring and Cyber Evaluations

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Ratings Inc. ("Sigma") announced today the results of a survey conducted with leading industry professionals around the value of independent financial crime compliance evaluations of firms operating in emerging and frontier markets. The white paper, entitled, "The End of Intuition," showed that more than two-thirds of executives find financial crime and integrity ratings more valuable than information obtained from audit reports, credit ratings, cyber assessments, self-reported data and open-source search. A majority also noted that non-credit ratings would considerably or moderately improve credit risk decisions as well. This comes at a time when leading banks in developed nations face intense scrutiny and backlash following public scandals amounting to upwards of $300 Billion in fines since 2008.

"The headlines are fast becoming the trend lines. There is a growing crisis of trust in the financial industry. Investors around the world are searching for a better way to measure and manage financial crime risk exposure," said Stuart Jones, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Sigma. "Using technology and deep domain expertise, we provide a growing roster of blue-chip firms with the information they need to not only make decisions with confidence, but to stay on top of risk as it evolves."

The survey included interviews with financial institutions and asset managers in North America and Europe who routinely invest in emerging and frontier markets. Surveyed executives were asked how they currently make counterparty decisions around non-credit risk, as well as what specific risks they feel are most important to understand. Executives noted that financial crime compliance and the risks associated with illicit finance outweigh more traditional concerns like credit and cyber risk factors.

