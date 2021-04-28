OverActive Media to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 29th

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OverActive Media, based in Toronto, Canada, focused on esports and entertainment, today announced that Chris Overholt, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 29th.

DATE: Thursday, April 29th

TIME: 12:30 ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2QfbeEE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

OverActive plans to build Iconic Performance Venue for "New Generation of Fans"

Abaigail Capital and OverActive Enter Into LOI to Complete Qualifying Transaction

Two Champions Crowned

About OverActive Media

OverActive is a global esports and entertainment organization that combines franchised team ownership with audience engagement to connect with fans, franchise partners and corporate sponsors around the world. In North America, the organization owns the Toronto Defiant of the Overwatch League ("OWL") and the Toronto Ultra of the Call of Duty League ("CDL"). In Europe, OverActive operates the Spain-based MAD Lions organization with teams in League of Legends European Championship ("LEC") and in Counter-Strike Global Offensive ("CSGO"). The organization is a founding equity partner of B Site Inc. and a franchise holder in the Flashpoint CSGO league. OverActive also owns a live events division, OAM LIVE. OverActive is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

