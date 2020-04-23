Overall Parts Solutions Offers OPSTrax™, a Top Parts Procurement Solution, at No Cost for All Collision Centers

OPSTrax gives collision centers the ability to track their parts orders and receive status updates from their parts suppliers. ValuTrax™ engages collision centers at the time of purchase with on-demand live pricing advertisements for eligible conquest parts from 13 different OE manufacturer partners. DeliveryTrax™ provides notifications that their deliveries are either en route or have been delivered. BackTrax™ provides instant credit memos and electronic return options. All of these solutions can be accessed directly through the OPSTrax shop platform.

"OPS's mission has always been to provide a solution with advanced features that will help maximize employee productivity, reduce phone calls, and promote efficiency with a single, easy-to-use web interface. The OPS solution allows the shop to spend more time on a quality repair and meet their customers' needs," said Nick Bossinakis, CEO and co-founder of OPS. "So, with OPSTrax, they have that information instantly at their fingertips."

Collision center customers can easily sign up at OPSTrax.com, and immediately connect with their parts suppliers and start taking advantage of all solutions at no cost.

ABOUT OVERALL PARTS SOLUTIONS

Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and has been the national category leader in automotive repair parts solutions for over 20 years. The company provides customized, innovative technology to enhance performance, productivity, and profitability in the auto collision repair sector. Its state-of-the-art OPSTrax parts management and delivery system has been adopted by the majority of MSOs and parts suppliers throughout North America. Visit OPSTrax.com for more information.

