Overall value of the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market is Anticipated to Reach a High of US$ 2.1 Bn at a steady CAGR of 6% During Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The aviation sector is the key driver in the aircraft carbon brake disc market. Increasing Demand for Leased Aircrafts to Support Aftermarket Sales of Aircraft Carbon Brake Discs

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aircraft carbon brake disc market is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is predicted to reach around US$ 1,136.23 Million in 2022 and is anticipated surge to a high of US$ 2,034.81 Million by the year 2032. The global aircraft carbon brake disc market was valued at around US$ 1,071.92 Million in 2021. The growth in the market is attributed to the factors that carbon brake discs are acting as a viable alternative to steel brakes and are providing significant weight savings as compared to the former. In addition to that, the carbon brake discs are known to wear uniformly and perform better with the rise of heat. Hence, the market valuation is also rising with the pace of time and is expected to further propel in the coming years.

The global aircraft carbon brake disc market is gaining a robust surge in the volume of sales since it is known as an important component that is being used while take-offs, landings, maneuvering, stopping, and landing the aircraft. High carbon brake disc rotors are rapidly being identified to ensure the safety of the flights and they also belong to the consumer parts by simultaneously releasing the brakes. The analysts at FMI have revealed that aircraft carbon brake disc is an advanced technique in the brake device.

While contrasting the reinforced carbon brake disc with steel brakes, it is obvious that aircraft carbon brake discs are lighter comprising a better health dissipation property. Furthermore, it does not reduce the energy absorption characteristics at high temperatures. Hence, it has been projected that directional control of an aircraft during ground operations is a crucial aspect of the aviation industry. Therefore, the aircraft carbon brake disc market is likely to have significant growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

The aircraft carbon fiber reinforced carbon brake discs are thicker as compared to the steel rotor used in the aircraft and are remarkably light. Attributed to this feature, the widespread adoption of a carbon brake disc in the aircraft industry is witnessed over the forecast period.

The aircraft carbon brake disc is capable of withstanding temperatures more than 50% higher than steel component brakes. In addition to that, it has been revealed while analyzing that the aircraft carbon brake discs are capable of withstanding2-3 times the heat of a steel brake in non-aircraft applications.

Overall lower costs are associated with the aircraft carbon brake discs since they require minimal maintenance. The minimum operating costs are combined with brake life improvement, lower consumption of fuel, and compact aircraft feasibility is driving the market size of aircraft carbon brake discs.

The ease of retrofitting by manufacturing and engineering technologies is expected to lower the costs for specific aircraft models. Therefore, aircraft carbon brake discs are highly preferred by aircraft manufacturers.

The surge in demand for air passengers has led to a surge in the demand for aircraft, which is further anticipated to drive growth in the aircraft carbon brake disc market over the assessment period.

While analyzing the aircraft carbon brake disc market, it has been identified that the market has gained significant traction over recent years owing to the excessive utilization of these discs in aircraft. The aircraft carbon brake disc market has been gaining popularity over the forecast period, due to its rapid usage in military and commercial aircraft for gliding, taking off, and landing. This aspect is witnessed to be the key growth prospect for the industry and has resulted in a considerable upsurge of demand in the carbon brake disc forum.

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers are focusing on capitalizing on improving the functionality of aircraft carbon brake discs for better handling of the ground procedures along with catering to the rising demand for safety for the air-passengers. The prominent key players are majorly focusing on product development and are also emphasizing offering certified products through quality brake systems with technological advances in order to increase their brand value.

In addition to that, various key players in the aerospace industry are anticipated to take stringent measures in order to mitigate steep falls in their revenues and demand, thereby propelling market expansion in the upcoming years.

More Insights into the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market

North American region is expected to account for the largest market share over the recent years by accounting for a CAGR of around 5.1% throughout the forecast period. This region has been experiencing rapid growth in terms of aircraft production and is likely to dominate the market share for aircraft carbon brake discs in the upcoming years.

Key Segments in the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market

By Material Type:

Carbon-Carbon

Carbon-Composite

By Aircraft Type:

General Aviation

Commercial Aircraft



Narrow Body Aircraft



Wide Body Aircraft



Regional Jets

Military Aircrafts

By Fit Type:

First Fit

Retro Fit

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

