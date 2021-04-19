Overcoming Dental Anxiety: How Dental Office Design is Changing Public Perception About Dentists

IRVINE, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental design expert Greg Marinelli, founder and chief creative officer of Designwise has figured out a way to change public perception about dentists. Through a well-planned and executed facelift involving branding, interior design, architecture, and efficient space utilization, Greg and his design team are busy revamping dental practices throughout the country with a softer, more modern, and inviting space, all geared to reduce fear among patients, while increasing profitability and efficiency for dentists.

Designwise developed an updated brand, office layout, interior design, architecture, and construction on this dental office in California Designwise founder and expert dental office designer Greg Marinelli of Designwise in Irvine, California

Multiple focus group studies conducted in 2013 and 2018 confirm that 75% of American adults admit they are anxious about visiting a dentist. Their fear stems from preconceived notions of associating dentists with painful and uncomfortable procedures. Survey respondents further state that dental offices are "scary," "depressing," and "uninspired" making going to the dentist even more difficult.

Greg recognizes this as an incredible opportunity to resolve anxiety using effective custom design strategies that build trust, eliminate anxiety, and set dental practices apart from the competition. Through highly researched and strategized branding and design solutions, Designwise has been instrumental in turning around several hundred dental practices over the past few years, converting dab and unprofitable businesses into thriving and successful dental centers.

"It would be a huge mistake not to take patient psychology and human intuition into account when building a dental practice. It should be every business owner's goal to create comfortable spaces and brands that speak a positive and inviting message," says Greg who has close to two decades of experience in the design field. "Dentists must realize that investing in their image, especially in today's image savvy and visual climate, is truly the x-factor they need to differentiate themselves from their competitors, and turn their struggling practice into the next must-have or must-see practice. Without that edge, the public will never set foot inside a dentist's office unless they are referred by a trusted friend or family member, are persuaded by an abundance of positive online reviews, or have no choice based on an emergency."

Greg Marinelli recently re-launched his dental design business under the name of Designwise in order to better connect with its target market, and reach a much larger base of dentists. His clients range from startups to seasoned practices throughout North America who appreciate and value the importance of design as it relates to eliminating patient anxiety, and opening the doors to an influx on new quality patients.

For more information about Designwise and its services, please visit Designwise's website at designwise.co, email Greg at [email protected], or call Grag Marinelli at 949-922-6470.

