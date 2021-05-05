Overdeck Family Foundation Awards Additional $3.75 Million to Further MIND Research Institute's Mission

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overdeck Family Foundation, founded in 2011 with a mission to measurably enhance education both inside and outside the classroom, announced a $3.75 million grant to MIND Research Institute. This three-year grant will improve and expand MIND's ST Math program while the organization also works to research and develop more culturally relevant math curriculum and tools.

ST Math is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. The program's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback.

"We're excited to support the growth of ST Math's product portfolio at this critical time, especially as schools and districts are seeking adaptive, flexible, and evidence-based math solutions for their students," said Ipek Bakir, Associate Program Officer at Overdeck Family Foundation.

In addition to general operating expenses, the grant includes support for Harvard University's Strategic Data Project (SPD) Fellowship Program. Jessica Guise, MIND's Data Analyst, will be included in a cohort of SDP fellows - exemplary research and data leaders helping to transform education through the power of evidence.

"We are incredibly grateful for the guidance and support provided by the Overdeck Family Foundation over the years," said Karin Wu, MIND's EVP/Executive Director, Social Impact. "This partnership is one of true capacity building that not only supports MIND's mission, but allows us to share best practices with other grantees, conduct independent program cost analysis, and explore opportunities like Harvard's Strategic Data Project. Overdeck's support is accelerating our work to achieve our mission of mathematically equipping all students to solve the world's most challenging problems."

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math.

About Overdeck Family Foundation

Overdeck Family Foundation was established in 2011 by John and Laura Overdeck, with the goal of providing all children the opportunity to unlock their potential. The Foundation focuses exclusively on enhancing education, funding efforts both inside and outside of school in the areas of early childhood, informal STEM education, and K-9 programs that include supporting educators and student-centered learning environments.

SOURCE MIND Research Institute

Related Links

https://www.mindresearch.org

