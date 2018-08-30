"Overdentures: Current Research" Released by the Journal of Prosthodontics

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of Prosthodontics (JoP) has released a new virtual issue, titled "Overdentures: Current Research." This issue brings together nine of the most significant articles on overdentures published in the last two years, available at no cost to interested readers and clinicians.

Overdentures, a removable prosthetic device that is generally supported by retained teeth or implants, have been a reliable treatment option for many years. Even though this treatment is widely-used for patients with missing teeth, there is still much room for innovation.

"This issue highlights the importance of overdentures as a viable treatment option and provides the reader with a well-rounded discussion of the topic," said Radi Masri, DDS, MS, PhD, FACP, Editor-in-Chief of the JoP and Director of the Graduate Prosthodontics Program at University of Maryland School of Dentistry.

Articles in the virtual issue cover a variety of topics related to overdentures, including clinical reports advocating for CAD/CAM technology, a longitudinal assessment of an overdenture population of 272 patients, and an international survey of prosthodontists reflecting worldwide trends and attitudes toward implant-supported mandibular overdentures.

"Since many clinicians feel comfortable with overdentures, the scientific lectures and literature on the topic are not always viewed as stimulating," said Dr. Masri. "However, I would argue that longstanding treatments should be constantly discussed and evaluated in light of advancing technology, and more robust data."

In an effort to enhance evidence-based dentistry, the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is pleased to offer "Overdentures: Current Research" as open access through the end of the year.

About Prosthodontists



A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP



The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the only ADA recognized organization for the specialty of prosthodontics. The ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

Evan Summers



(312) 573-1260



media@prosthodontics.org

SOURCE American College of Prosthodontists

Related Links

http://www.GoToAPro.org

