Overdraft Fee Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against State Bank of Lincoln for Alleged Unfair & Deceptive Trade Practices, Breach of Contract

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaintiff's law firm Johnson // Becker, PLLC currently represents Earl Miller, Jr. in a proposed class action lawsuit against State Bank of Lincoln of Hutchinson, Minnesota. The overdraft fee lawsuit, filed on April 29, 2020, alleges that State Bank of Lincoln entered into an agreement with Miller and all other State Bank of Lincoln checking account customers residing in Illinois whereby State Bank of Lincoln agreed to charge its checking account customers one returned item or overdraft fee for each transaction, but instead charged its accountholders multiple returned item and/over overdraft fees. Miller alleges that these actions also violate the Illinois Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act by, among other things, creating a likelihood of confusion among accountholders. Miller seeks payment for actual and compensatory damages incurred in connection with the excess returned item and overdraft fees on behalf of himself and the proposed Classes. The lawsuit has been filed in Logan County District Court.

Illinois-based State Bank of Lincoln owns and operates banks with locations throughout central Illinois. State Bank of Lincoln offers personal and business banking and investment services for individuals and businesses. State Bank of Lincoln is headquartered in Lincoln, Illinois.

This suit is filed by Timothy J. Becker, Jacob R. Rusch, and Jennell K. Shannon of Johnson // Becker, PLLC and Mark D. Prince of Prince Law Firm. Timothy J. Becker is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker and is counsel of record on the case. Timothy J. Becker manages a wide range of class and collective action cases on behalf of plaintiffs across the United States.

Have you been charged an excessive insufficient fund or overdraft fees by your bank or credit union? If so, you should speak with Johnson // Becker about how we might be able to help you.

To learn more about Johnson // Becker, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com, or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

