Overdrive Marketing Inc. Acquires Leading U.S. Sports Betting Brand TheRX.com

The acquisition puts us in a strong position to capitalize on the huge potential of the U.S. sports betting industry. Tweet this

Overdrive Marketing Inc. is a Texas-based company that operates OddsTrader.com, a leading platform for U.S. betting odds, stats, live scores and injury reports.

Timothy Seay, Chief Executive Officer at Overdrive, commented

"The acquisition of TheRX.com puts us in a strong position to capitalize on the huge potential of the burgeoning U.S. sports betting industry.

Overdrive Marketing, Inc., has stated it will rebuild the website and relaunch it in time for the 2021 football campaign.

Media Contact:

Manny Alvarez

(972) 362 4293

[email protected]

SOURCE Overdrive Marketing, Inc.