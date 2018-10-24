Overhead Catenary System Market by Catenary Wire, Train, Voltage, Component, Material, Track & Region - Global Forecast to 2025

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in adoption of high-speed trains and expansion of electrified rail lines are likely to drive the overhead catenary system market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5598594



The overhead catenary system market is estimated to be USD 25.53 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 46.94 billion by 2025. The overhead catenary system market for electrified track length in operation is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period, from an estimated market size of 232.6 thousand miles in 2018 to 326.7 thousand miles by 2025. The rise in the adoption of high-speed trains and expansion of electrified rail tracks would drive the growth of the overhead catenary system market. However, the growth of the third rail system to electrify rail tracks for urban rail transit is inhibiting the growth of the overhead catenary system market.



The light rail segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the overhead catenary system market, by volume.

The light rail segment is estimated to be the largest segment, by volume, as it represents the total catenary wire used by light rail for the overhead catenary system market from 2018 to 2025. The increasing focus of rail authorities of several countries on enhancing intercity rail transport, which is rapid as well as energy efficient, is fostering the growth of the overhead catenary system market.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share, and MEA is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the overhead catenary system market.



The Asia Pacific market for high-speed rail segment is estimated to be the largest, by volume, in the overhead catenary system market during the forecast period.Factors like an exponential rise in the high-speed rail network in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan are attributed for being the largest market for high-speed rail.



The key market players such as Bombardier (Canada), Alstom (France), and CRRC (China) rigorously engaged with the rail authorities to develop the infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. The MEA region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to its upcoming rail projects and high growth prospects in the rail industry.



BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARIES

The study contains insights from various industry experts ranging from component suppliers to tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45 %, Tier 2 - 35%, Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C level - 35%, D level - 25%, Others - 40%

• By Region: Asia-Pacific - 40%, North America - 30%, Europe - 25%, and RoW - 5%



Major players profiled in the report are as follows:

• CRRC (China)

• Alstom (France)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Bombardier (Canada)

• ABB (Switzerland)

• NKT (US)

• Strukton (The Netherlands)

• TE Connectivity (Switzerland)



Research Coverage

The report segments the overhead catenary system market and forecasts its size, by volume, on the basis of region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and RoW), components (contact wire, droppers, insulators, cantilevers, connectors, clamps, and steady arms), train type (metro, light rail, and high-speed rail), voltage (high, medium, and low), material type, and catenary type (simple, stitched, and compound).



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights into the following points:

• Market Penetration: The report provides comprehensive information related to region wise and country wise split of the overhead catenary system market and the top players engaged in the industry.

• Market Development: The report provides exhaustive information about emerging technologies, recent developments, and investments in the global overhead catenary system market.

• Market Diversification: The report provides comprehensive information on various technologies of the global overhead catenary system market. The report analyzes the markets for various overhead catenary system technologies across different countries.

• Competitive Assessment: The report offers an in-depth assessment of strategies, services, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the overhead catenary system market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5598594



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

