OverIT Partners with Pluralsight to Support its Global Expansion through Technology Skills Development

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, Inc., the technology workforce development company, today announced that OverIT has selected Pluralsight as its strategic partner to support its technology skills development to speed up its growth strategy and development of new products.

Headquartered in Fiume Veneto, Italy, OverIT optimizes Field Service Management operations for customers around the globe, helping clients to transform their operations and increase the productivity and efficiency of their teams in the field.

With multi-disciplinary teams relying on innovative technologies such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence, OverIT understands that to create the most value for its customers and expand its business, they have to invest in the skills of their teams to ensure they are up to date on the latest technology innovations.

"For more than 20 years, OverIT has shown a strong history of pioneering the adoption of cutting-edge technologies while still maintaining the attitude and courage of a start-up. Our aim is to attract and nurture professionals with world class skills to conceive and develop high-tech products. With this in mind, we have turned to Pluralsight Skills to help our teams build the technology skills they need to build better solutions. Pluralsight Skills is the solution that best fits our need to build a core network of global alliances within our exclusive software development community," says Matteo Pallaver, Human Resources Director at OverIT.

Using Pluralsight Skills, OverIT has built customized upskilling programs in technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and security. With access to on-demand video courses and hands-on learning experiences taught by the world's leading experts, OverIT's technology teams have the necessary tools to develop skills more effectively and at scale.

Additionally, OverIT is using Pluralsight's Skill IQ to benchmark individuals' upskilling progress in a new technology and identify the gaps they need to fill to deliver on critical objectives. "One of the most appreciated functions provided by Pluralsight is definitely Skill IQ," Pallaver added. "This tool allows us to have an objective overview of our own skills so we can find the most appropriate development path, ensuring the right growth margin, for both junior and senior team members."

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com .

About OverIT

Backed by US capital with development headquarters in Italy, OverIT is a multinational company with more than 20 years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management. The firm is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading vendor in FSM and AR industries. offering its customers state-of-the-art products for reaching higher productivity, efficiency, and safety standards. OverIT serves companies operating in Industrial Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Telco, Transportation & Infrastructures, Services. Its over 20-year practical and operational know-how has allowed OverIT to take hundreds of multinational companies to the journey leading to process transformation, thus ushering in a new Field Service Management era, where hands-free debriefing of activities is the norm. Relying on innovative technologies such as Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence to optimize field activities and collaboration processes among resources, OverIT's customers are improving the operational performance of more than 150,000 resources, resulting in greater customer satisfaction and lower costs. If you want to learn more, visit www.overit.it/en/ .

