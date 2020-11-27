Overjet Tapped by AEGIS for Dental Artificial Intelligence Article Series

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet Inc, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) for the dental community, was selected by AEGIS to share a curated series on how AI is transforming dentistry. The series will appear in Compendium in 2021 and bring together insights from leading experts in dental support organizations, distributors, academia, insurance, practices, and public health.

Machine learning advances and growing dental digitization have ushered in new AI-based tools to support patient care, practice management, insurance claims review, and clinical research. The upcoming series will take a deep dive into the current state of dental AI technology and look at its likely impact on the future of dentistry.

"In my over 30 years in the dental profession, I have not seen a new technology with as much promise to transform dentistry as artificial intelligence," said Dr. Robert Faiella, past-president of the American Dental Association and Chief Dental Officer of Overjet. Dr. Faiella and his Overjet colleagues are engaging experts from across the industry to bring together this dental artificial intelligence series.

"Compendium helps readers stay informed on the latest technology and practices impacting dentistry," said Daniel W. Perkins, Founder and Chairman of AEGIS Publications. "As the industry leader, Overjet's expertise will help inform our dental artificial intelligence discussion in 2021."

Overjet has an exciting lineup of dental experts. If you would like to be a contributor to the world's first dental AI series, please reach out at [email protected] . Readers can check Compendium soon for an overview of the multi-part series.

About Overjet Inc: Overjet (www.overjet.ai) is the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payers and providers improve patient care. The company was founded by experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard School of Dental Medicine. Overjet's AI software powers claims review for some of the country's largest dental insurers. Overjet's in-practice AI software bolts on to existing practice management software and is designed to help dentists deliver high-quality care, automate administrative tasks, and identify areas for growth.

