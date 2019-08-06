Overseas Adventure Travel Announces Women-Only Departures by Land and Sea for 2020

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the leader in small group travel on the road less traveled, today announced new women-only departures in 2020 on a selection of its most popular adventures.

O.A.T. offers intimate, immersive adventures for travelers aged 50 and older. With its small-scale travel philosophy, O.A.T. limits groups to 8-16 travelers (average of 14) on land and 20-25 (average of 22) by ship.

"We're passionate about inspiring women through travel," said Brian Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of O.A.T. "Our travelers asked us for women-only trips and we listened. Women tell us that they enjoy the camaraderie and forging new friendships when traveling with like-minded women."

O.A.T. women-only departures (including international airfare) include:

1. Morocco Sahara Odyssey (Small Group Adventure)

16 days – Departure dates: 4/24, 10/19

2. Ultimate Africa: Botswana, Zambia & Zimbabwe Safari (Small Group Adventure)

17 days – Departure dates: 6/24, 7/21, 9/23

3. Sicily's Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions (Small Group Adventure)

16 days – Departure dates: 5/15, 9/20

4. Ultimate Galápagos Exploration & Ecuador's Amazon Wilds (Small Ship Adventure)

16 days – Departure date: 6/18

5. Machu Picchu & the Galápagos (Small Ship Adventure)

17 days – Departure date: 6/28

6. The Wilderness Beyond: Patagonia, Tierra del Fuego & the Chilean Fjords (Small Ship Adventure)

15 days – Departure date: 11/12

7. New! Turkey's Magical Hideaways (Small Ship Adventure)

17 days – Departure dates: 5/14, 10/13

8. Safari Serengeti: Tanzania Lodge & Tented Safari (Small Group Adventure)

13 days – Departure dates: 7/30, 9/26

Travelers interested in reserving an O.A.T. women-only departure should call 1-800-955-1925.

In the past five years, 280,000 Americans 50+ have traveled with O.A.T. The company features unique lodgings, local modes of transportation, people-to-people interactions, soft adventure activities, and expert trip leadership. On every trip, O.A.T. travelers engage with local people in their schools, farms, and villages. Travelers learn what life is like in India, Botswana, the Serengeti, Vietnam, Peru, the Galápagos, Italy, Croatia, and many other countries and locales.

For a free catalog or more information about O.A.T., please visit http://www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $200 million since 1981.

SOURCE Overseas Adventure Travel