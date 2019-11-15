Overseas Chinese Cultural Exchange and Cooperation and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Youth Cultural Creativity Development Conference Held in Jiangmen, China

Jiangmen City, located in the urban center on the west bank of the Pearl River Delta in Guangdong Province, is about 100 kilometers away from the Guangdong-Foshan metropolitan area and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong economic circle. It is a vital node city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Among the nine cities in the Greater Bay Area, Jiangmen is home to the largest number of overseas Chinese, which is the defining feature of the city. The history of overseas Chinese sailing across the ocean can be traced back to the Tang and Song Dynasties. Today, more than 4 million overseas Chinese and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan residents are originally from Jiangmen and they live in 107 countries and regions across the world, with this, Jiangmen boasts unique advantage in the construction of Greater Bay Area. Jiangmen will leave its hallmark in the building of a world-class city cluster in the Greater Bay Area via integration of Hong Kong and Macao's development needs with its own advantages and closer internal cooperation and development of the Area.

Liu Yi, Mayor of Jiangmen City, said in his opening speech that the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area made it clear that "Jiangmen is encouraged to develop an important cultural exchange and cooperation platform for overseas Chinese". This Conference was an important step in the fulfillment of the new positioning and new mission endowed by the country.

At the opening ceremony of the Conference, the Important Cultural Exchange and Cooperation Platform for Overseas Chinese was officially launched. 12 culture and tourism projects were signed on site with a total investment of 64.7 billion yuan. At the same time, the Cultural Creativity Base for Youths from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was officially unveiled to build a highland of cultural creativity brands created by young people in the Greater Bay Area via various forms of training, exchange and sharing. During the Conference, The Belt and Road International Forum for Cultural Heritage Cooperation and Exchange (2019-Jiangmen) & Handcrafts Fairs, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Youth Cultural Creativity and Entrepreneurship and Innovation Conference, Culture and Tourism in China (Jiangmen) Cultural Tourism Industry Development Forum, group visits as well as themed evening galas were held. The cultural charm of "Capital of Overseas Chinese" will be highlighted through the dialogue and communication with the world.

In addition, Jiangmen will hold the "2019 China (Jiangmen) Overseas Chinese Carnival" in November with the theme of "Cultural Greater Bay Area, Colorful Overseas Chinese Capital". A series of 10 activities will be launched to highlight the unique "overseas Chinese city memory" of Jiangmen. The Carnival is an significant "overseas Chinese culture" brand project of Jiangmen and has been successfully held for seven consecutive years. This year will stress on three features including Shenzhen and Jiangmen cooperation, cultural exchange and mutual learning, and city-wide citizen interaction to strengthen the bond of overseas Chinese via exchange and communication.

Image Attachments Links: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=350932

SOURCE The Important Cultural Exchange and Cooperation Platform for Overseas Chinese