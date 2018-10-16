oVertone Unveils The Antidote For Parched Strands Of Any Shade! The Haircare Brand Announces Release Date For Its First-Ever Colorless Product

The Remedy offers a color-safe, curl-friendly way to keep every head of hair looking its best, whether previously colored, chemically-treated or completely natural. Apply it whenever hair is feeling dull, dry, or just needs a little extra love. Use it on its own as often as hair demands it, or after applying oVertone Color Conditioners for extreme moisturizing and silky, touchable locks.

"For years, our clients have been asking us to make a colorless product — something that will keep hair healthy and nourished while they're transitioning between shades, enjoying the fade-out of a bold color, or returning to a more natural hue," said Liora Dudar, Co-Founder of oVertone Haircare. "The Remedy is truly for anyone whose hair needs extra TLC, and it delivers immediate results," she added.

The Remedy is packed with 100% vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, including omega-3 fatty acids, shea butter, coconut oil, and aloe. Formulated to leave hair strands strong, shiny, and flexible, regular use of The Remedy will result in better moisture retention, less breakage, and more good hair days. To use, apply generously to wet hair, wait 10-15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with warm or hot water.

The Remedy Colorless Hair Mask ($27 USD) will be available exclusively at overtone.co. Sign up for the VIP mailing list to be the first to know when the new product drops!

About oVertone:

Motivated by years of damaged and faded hair, oVertone founders Maegan Scarlett and Liora Dudar created a product they had always wanted – a conditioner that would hydrate hair between dye jobs and keep it looking as bright on day 60 as on day 1. oVertone quickly established itself as a household name in the hair coloring industry since its launch in 2014, and has helped thousands maintain or achieve vibrant, head-turning hues. Due to overwhelming consumer demand for a color-free option in their product lineup, oVertone has expanded its hair care repertoire to include The Remedy Colorless Hair Mask, with more innovative product releases on the horizon.

oVertone is the only hair color brand that, since its inception, has never digitally altered hair, bodies, faces or the results of products in any of its owned content. All oVertone conditioners are manufactured in the U.S., vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, ammonia-free, curl-friendly, and contain no harsh chemicals or heavy alcohols. The company is headquartered in Denver. For more information or to purchase products, visit overtone.co.

