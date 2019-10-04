oVertone's Newest Addition To Its Hair-Healthy Lineup Is A Botanical-Rich Hair Mask Made Just For Fine Strands

The Remedy for Fine Hair boasts a color-safe, curl-friendly, uber-nourishing formula that's both vegan and cruelty-free. Apply it whenever fine hair is feeling dull, dry, or just needs a little extra love. Use it on its own as often as hair demands it, or use it to dilute your favorite oVertone Coloring Conditioners to create a completely custom hair color, all from the comfort of your shower.

"Last year, we released the original formula for The Remedy and received an immense amount of positive feedback on how shiny and silky-soft the mask made hair of all types look and feel. But we didn't stop listening there," said Maegan Scarlett, Co-Founder of oVertone Haircare. "Our community was asking for a lighter option, something that would be just as effective on fine strands but without sacrificing volume. We heard them loud and clear," she added.

The Remedy for Fine Hair is formulated with ingredients such as Aloe Vera to promote circulation, Argan Oil to nourish the scalp, Sunflower Seed Oil to help prevent breakage, and Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil to hydrate hair without adding extra weight. Regular use of The Remedy for Fine Hair will result in better moisture retention, less breakage, and more good hair days. To use, apply generously to wet hair, wait 10-15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with warm or hot water.

The Remedy for Fine Hair Colorless Hair Mask ($27 USD) will be available exclusively at overtone.co.

About oVertone:

Motivated by years of damaged and faded hair, oVertone founders Maegan Scarlett and Liora Dudar created a product they had always wanted – a conditioner that would hydrate hair between dye jobs and keep it looking as bright on day 60 as on day 1. oVertone quickly established itself as a household name in the hair coloring industry since its launch in 2014, and has helped thousands maintain or achieve vibrant, head-turning hues. Due to overwhelming consumer demand for color-free options in their product lineup, oVertone has expanded its haircare repertoire to include The Remedy Colorless Hair Mask and The Remedy for Fine Hair, with more innovative product releases on the horizon.

oVertone is the only haircare brand that, since its inception, has never digitally altered hair, bodies, faces or the results of products in any of its owned content. All oVertone conditioners are manufactured in the U.S., vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, ammonia-free, curl-friendly, and contain no harsh chemicals or heavy alcohols. The company is headquartered in Denver. For more information or to purchase products, visit overtone.co .

