Overview of the Asia-Pacific Back-to-school Market by Product Type, and Sales Channel: Forecast 2021-2030

The back-to-school business involves the purchase of products by students, which are required to assist them in learning process during school. These includes art supplies, uniforms, backpacks, shoes, and electronic items.



Essential back-to-school products such as items like backpacks, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, uniforms, and shoes are conventional, however, many new innovations and unique ideas are being implemented in these products, which are driving the market expansion. For instance, backpacks have seen prominent changes over the years.

Backpacks, nowadays, are made with memory foam shoulder pads to provide maximum comfort and support at back. Furthermore, backpacks are now designed to evenly distribute the weight of the materials to lower stress on shoulders.

On similar lines, novel innovations in pens have been witnessed in recent years such as leak-proof cartridges, smooth flow ink, and vibration reduction technology to reduce the vibrations while writing has resulted in market expansion.

Notebooks are introduced with ideas such as interactive origami papers and 3D front covers to make them more appealing to the children. Thus, an increase in innovations is likely to drive market growth in upcoming years.



Furthermore, the online sales channel is now emerging as one of the prominent sales channels in the retail sector. Many brands have now transitioned toward omnichannel market approach. The online sales of school supplies have increased amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shift of consumer behavior toward buying their requirement online is likely to continue in the future, owing to ease of selecting, purchasing, and getting doorstep delivery, which attracts consumers toward online channels.

Another advantage of online channels is the near elimination of geographic boundaries. This convenience and increase in the available options to choose from are attracting customers toward online channels, which is expected to serve as a lucrative opportunity for market expansion.



The report is analyzed by product type, which includes backpacks, electronics, stationery, clothing, shoes, and other. The report further segments the market on the basis of distribution channels such as hypermarket/supermarket, e-commerce, dollar stores, specialty stores, and others. Furthermore, it includes revenue generated from the sales of back-to-school supplies across China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and rest of Asia-Pacific.



Some of the major players profiled for in the Asia-Pacific back-to-school market analysis include:

Acco Brands

Adidas AG

Harlequin International Group Pty Ltd.

ITC Limited

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

Mitsubishi Pencil CoLtd

Pelikan International Corporation Berhad

Puma Se

Wh Smith Plc

Zebra Pen Corp.

Faber-Castell

Nike

Skybags.

Izod

Staedtler

Canson

Wildcraft

